Severe typhoon “Mawar” is coming menacingly, and half of Taiwan is ready for flood control- Social Vientiane- China Jingwei Net

The strong typhoon “Mawar” is coming fiercely. Although most models simulate that it will turn, the turning point is “not very far” from Taiwan. The fan special “Taiwan Typhoon Forum｜Weather Urgent” pointed out that “Mawa” is expected to reach the southeast waters of Taiwan at the end of the month. No matter when it turns, it will definitely rain in the north, east, and Hengchun Peninsula!

It is estimated that the two days between 29 and 30 will be the time when “Mawar” will move to the waters southeast of Taiwan, just as the Pacific high pressure weakens. “Taiwan Typhoon Forum｜Weather Emergency” emphasized that this is a critical period, and the location and magnitude of the typhoon’s northward turn will determine the degree of impact.

Once the high pressure is still strong, “Mawar” has a small northward turning angle, and the attack probability is high; relatively, the high pressure weakens earlier, the northward turning angle is larger, and the attack probability is lower when it is farther away from Taiwan. But no matter how it goes, Keelung, New Taipei, Taipei, Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, Hengchun Peninsula (Pingtung) and other seven counties and cities “will definitely rain”, especially Huadong, Hengchun, and Lanzhou, which are close to the storm circle. Islands and green islands cannot be ignored.

The western area will be very dry and hot due to the blockage of Taiwan’s central mountain range and the downdraft around the typhoon. Unless there is a frontal attack, there will be no chance of rain. The wind and waves in the coastal areas increase significantly on weekends, and there are even mad dog waves, so you should avoid engaging in marine activities.(Source: Taiwan “China Times News Network”)

