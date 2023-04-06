Severe weather sweeps U.S. Midwest, killing dozens

CCTV news client news In recent years, the Midwest of the United States has been frequently hit by severe weather. On the 5th local time, a tornado hit Missouri, killing at least 5 people.

The Missouri State Police in the United States stated that a tornado hit Missouri earlier on the 5th local time, causing many deaths and injuries, and a large number of buildings were destroyed by the tornado. At present, the emergency department is conducting search and rescue work. According to the National Weather Service of the United States, more than a dozen tornadoes hit the Midwest of the United States overnight from the 4th to the 5th.

Walter, a resident of Missouri: It was scary, the tornado was blowing, the situation was too scary when it was out of control, I thought the tree was blown down, but when I came out, I could see the sky directly through the kitchen ceiling, (my wife) She was going crazy with fright.

The day before, tornadoes hit Missouri’s neighboring states, Iowa and Illinois. Some power lines in the affected area were damaged during the severe weather, and building debris was scattered around the area by the tornado, and some buildings were even swept up by strong winds and fell on another building. The meteorological department said at least 10 states from Louisiana to western New York faced severe weather threats such as tornadoes and thunderstorms on the 5th, involving more than 45 million people.