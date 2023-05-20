Severina before plastic surgery | Fun

Singer Severina Vučković revealed that nose surgery was the only intervention she had – several times!

Source: Instagram

Severina Vučković is considered one of the most beautiful women on stage and although she was considered a beauty from the beginning of her career, she was not always satisfied with her appearance.

She had a nose operation when she was 20 years old, at the doctor’s persuasion. She has reportedly had four interventions to date.

“The singer was never satisfied with the fact that her nose was big and fat according to her criteria. She operated on it for the first time two years after coming of age. Her mother did not allow her before that. In fact, the agreement was that he would turn 21 and then perform the intervention. She couldn’t wait, so she did it as soon as she turned 20. However, she wasn’t satisfied, so after a few years she did the correction again. The third time was after giving birth, and a few years ago she had the last fourth operation. She did all this because of the fear that her nose is too big compared to her face and cheekbones, which she especially likes to highlight. Now she is satisfied with how the nose looks,” said a source close to the singer, reports Kurir.

The singer herself once admitted what she did to herself.

“I had a nose operation at the age of 20, the doctor persuaded me. It wasn’t hunchbacked or ugly. A guy comes to you and says: ‘I’d like to fix that nose a bit’ and I give him my nose. I stopped on my nose, I had breathing problems afterwards surgery, not before. But he is more beautiful than my own son. What he is, he is,” the singer once told the Croatian media.

And how now:

(MONDO, Kurir)