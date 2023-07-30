Severina dances in a restaurant in Greece | Entertainment

Severina Vučković attracted enormous attention in the restaurant when she got up and danced in the middle of the room.

Source: Instagram/severina

Singer Severina Vučković is considered one of the most beautiful singers in the Balkans, and she proves again and again that age is just a number for her.

In her 6th decade, she looks perfect, and she recently revealed her “secret” to the media. A balanced diet and regular training are part of Severina’s everyday life, and now she has also made visitors to the popular Greek island of Mykonos aware of her appearance. She decided to spend her summer there this year, and regularly posts parts of it every day on Instagram.

However, one shot attracted a lot of attention! It is a compilation of several recorded situations from Mykonos, but the emphasis is on the one from the beginning in which the singer is dancing in a restaurant dressed in a purple outfit with a purple swimsuit underneath. As she twisted her body with her movements, her perfect figure came to the fore again. Many noticed that the men in the background who were sitting at the tables and turning around were looking at her, but how could they not.

Watch the clip:

01:04 severina Source: instagram/severina

Source: instagram/severina

And Severina’s best photos:



See description

She put on a show in the middle of the restaurant: Severina dances, PEOPLE TURN – everyone comments on her body!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

