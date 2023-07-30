Home » Severina dances in a restaurant in Greece | Entertainment
World

Severina dances in a restaurant in Greece | Entertainment

by admin
Severina dances in a restaurant in Greece | Entertainment

Severina Vučković attracted enormous attention in the restaurant when she got up and danced in the middle of the room.

Source: Instagram/severina

Singer Severina Vučković is considered one of the most beautiful singers in the Balkans, and she proves again and again that age is just a number for her.

In her 6th decade, she looks perfect, and she recently revealed her “secret” to the media. A balanced diet and regular training are part of Severina’s everyday life, and now she has also made visitors to the popular Greek island of Mykonos aware of her appearance. She decided to spend her summer there this year, and regularly posts parts of it every day on Instagram.

However, one shot attracted a lot of attention! It is a compilation of several recorded situations from Mykonos, but the emphasis is on the one from the beginning in which the singer is dancing in a restaurant dressed in a purple outfit with a purple swimsuit underneath. As she twisted her body with her movements, her perfect figure came to the fore again. Many noticed that the men in the background who were sitting at the tables and turning around were looking at her, but how could they not.

Watch the clip:

01:04 severina Source: instagram/severina

Source: instagram/severina

And Severina’s best photos:


See description

She put on a show in the middle of the restaurant: Severina dances, PEOPLE TURN – everyone comments on her body!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Instagram/screenshot/severinaNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

See also  The 95-year-old Queen of England canceled the trip and returned to Windsor Castle for hospital check-in "good condition"_Elizabeth

(WORLD)

You may also like

Ukraine has moved the date of Christmas to...

Abbagnato and Ferrara from Palermo win the doubles...

They wake up after 46,000 years: record “hibernation”...

Weather forecast Sunday July 30 | weather forecast

The Real Danger of Breast Implant Disease: A...

Interview with António Guterres: “More hunger and migrations...

Ambassador accused of sexual harassment | Info

Nova villa Zadruge 7 | Fun

Triestina transfer market, in addition to Damiani, Broh...

Great success in Ustica for the show in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy