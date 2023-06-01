Home » Sevilla-Roma 5-2 after penalties: the Spaniards win the Europa League, decisive mistakes by Mancini and Ibanez
World

Sevilla-Roma 5-2 after penalties: the Spaniards win the Europa League, decisive mistakes by Mancini and Ibanez

by admin
Sevilla-Roma 5-2 after penalties: the Spaniards win the Europa League, decisive mistakes by Mancini and Ibanez

BUDAPEST – Cursed penalties. At the end of a battle that lasted three hours, which began in May and ended in June, the Roma he gives up. Goodbye Europa League, taboo cup that Italy touches but does not grasp. The seventh of Seville it opens a wound that will bleed for a long time, because losing like this, after having gone ahead, only slipped by an own goal, is painful and unacceptable. And it makes the appendix terribly indigestible which if…

See also  Fuel crisis, 200 soldiers in action in Great Britain to guarantee supplies and avoid paralysis

You may also like

Novak Djokovic press conference Roland Garros | Sport

fatal penalties for the Giallorossi

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 01 June...

Marko Bijelić comments on Twitter | Entertainment

Warning from Chinese President Xi Jinping | Info

Analysts: U.S. fires Russia-Ukraine conflict for profit for...

LIVE Italy-England, U20 World Cup LIVE: Pafundi starts...

Winter In July, review of the book by...

Blinken says ‘time has come’ for Sweden to...

Series of musical documentaries at Cineteca with Mondo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy