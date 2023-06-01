Sevilla-Roma 5-2 after penalties: the Spaniards win the Europa League, decisive mistakes by Mancini and Ibanez

BUDAPEST – Cursed penalties. At the end of a battle that lasted three hours, which began in May and ended in June, the Roma he gives up. Goodbye Europa League, taboo cup that Italy touches but does not grasp. The seventh of Seville it opens a wound that will bleed for a long time, because losing like this, after having gone ahead, only slipped by an own goal, is painful and unacceptable. And it makes the appendix terribly indigestible which if…