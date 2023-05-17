Seville-Juventus, the probable formation in the semifinals of the Europa League

The Juventus wants to gain access to the final at all costs Europa League. To do this, the bianconeri will have to establish themselves at the home of Seville after 1-1 in the first legAllianz Stadium. Massimiliano Allegri she won’t be able to count on Paul Pogba (released in the first half of the match against Cremona), Leonardo Bonucci and Matthias De Sciglio. At the press conference on the eve the Juventus coach underlined the importance of the challenge in a defined year “folklore“.

Juve, Sandro-Gatti ballot in defense

SZCZESNY: No doubts about the goalkeeper. The Pole will defend the Bianconeri goal as in the first leg.

DANILO: The number 6 will lead the defense in a game where his experience and leadership will be essential.

BREMER: At the center of the three defense here is the other Brazilian, who in the last match against Cremona he scored the final 2-0 goal.

ALEX SANDRO/GATTI: Run-off between the Brazilian and the Azzurri defender, who scored the first leg to make it 1-1 in added time. In case Gatti played, Danilo would move to the left.







