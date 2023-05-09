Sex discrimination on Twitter: Musk wins the first round, the lawsuit dismissed

Listen to the audio version of the article

Twitter won a first round in its sex discrimination lawsuit, resulting in a dismissal of the lawsuit alleging that Elon Musk’s mass layoffs had forced a disproportionate number of women out of the company.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar ruled that the plaintiffs had not attempted to resolve the dispute through federal agencies, including the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and further emphasized that plaintiffs can modify and re-submit their complaint. It is foreseeable, therefore, that there will be a second chapter of the story.

Mass layoffs

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court stems from Musk’s move in November to ax more than half of Twitter’s staff soon after acquiring the company for $44 billion. According to the indictment, the female workers were unfairly targeted for sexual discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Carolina Bernal Strifling, who lives in Miami and worked for Twitter for seven years, and Willow Wren Turkal of San Jose, California, who worked for the company for less than two years. The plaintiffs sought to initiate a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the women they allege they were wrongfully and improperly fired.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said she will file a new complaint to satisfy the judge’s requests. “The ultimate decision maker on these firings, Elon Musk, has a history of making hostile and demeaning comments towards women,” Liss-Riodan said in an email. One of these comments was: “It is more important for women to have children than to have a career.”

Tigar determined that the women failed to argue that Twitter adopted a “pattern or practice of discrimination.” Women have sought to establish that pattern by arguing that Musk, not Twitter, has implemented a workforce reduction, with a policy requiring employees to work longer hours and in physical offices, rather than remotely.