Sex during pregnancy is not dangerous Fun

Experts have answered the questions that bother many: does intimate intercourse harm the pregnancy and the baby and when partners are allowed to make love after childbirth!

Intimate relationship during pregnancy is a topic that creates a dilemma for many. Men and women fear whether intercourse can disrupt the course of pregnancy, whether it can harm the baby, and they wonder until what moment they can make love when the woman is in a different state. All misconceptions were resolved by Gordana Nikić, psychotherapist, and Dr. Vanja Milošević, gynecologist.

“When we talk about sex during pregnancy, we are talking about closeness and intimacy. In a psychological sense, intimate relationship has a very important role, it accelerates positive emotions, vitality, satisfaction. When we have intercourse during pregnancy, if everything is fine, it is very good because it has a positive effect on the preparation for parental identity. The stronger the bond, the more intimate and close the relationship, the easier it will be for the partners to enter a turbulent period that will occur with the birth of a child,” began Gordana Nikić in the show “150 minutes” on Prva.

To the question can intimate intercourse harm pregnancygynecologist Vanja Milošević answered:

“When it comes to all pregnancies, two of the most common questions are whether it can affect the pregnancy and the baby. Any gynecologist will tell you that pregnancy is a natural state. Everything that is natural cannot harm us. Why are we making a problem out of it? The pregnancy itself is fixed and we contributed to make it so. There are great fears, uncertainty, questions about whether everything will be alright…” said Dr. Milošević and added:

“Since everything is a natural state, it can’t do any harm. There are conditions in a woman’s body and conditions in pregnancy when it is not ‘appropriate’. For example, in the first trimester when most pregnant women experience nausea or in advanced pregnancy due to changes in anatomy and physiology. These are all things that make something that is natural difficult. Adapting to all this with the right support of a partner is something that gives quality to the relationship,” said the gynecologist.

“It is interesting that in the second trimester of pregnancy, from a scientific point of view, due to the pronounced blood supply of the uterus and lower genital organs, a counter thesis appears, the hormonal status is enhanced, the libido is enhanced. All in all, intimate intercourse during pregnancy cannot be something that is not recommended, it is not a threatening factor, it is only a matter of measure” explained Dr. Milošević.

The psychotherapist points out that many women have a barrier because of the “new” physical appearanceand the gynecologist that many couples are interested at what point can they continue to make love after giving birth.

“Often working with people in this period, I realized that women have problems with physical disturbances, they wonder if their partner likes them, if their appearance bothers them. Men have fears about whether they will hurt the baby, how to sleep with a woman who she is attractive to them, and tomorrow she should be a mother…” said Gordana, and Vanja explained that the baby is completely protected.

“The baby can’t get hurt because the baby is in one fluid, protected by the muscles of the uterus, the cervix is ​​long enough that it can’t miss anything. Everyone asks me how long they can make love, I say – until the water breaks. After pregnancy, they can have intimate relations, as soon as the body recovers,” explained the gynecologist.

