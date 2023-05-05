Sex offender kills his wife, two children and three other children and then takes his own life

Another massacre in the US. A man, a sex offender, killed six people by shooting them in the head. The victims his wife, his teenage children Rylee and Michael, 17 and 15, along with three other children, before killing himself. A massacre that committed by Jesse McFadden, 39, in Oklahoma, who currently has no motive. The man opened fire while the group of boys were together for a cheap party. According to initial reports, the 39-year-old would have shot the victims’ heads several times with a 9mm pistol inside his property, and then moved the bodies to a wooded area near home. Immediately after taking them out – suicide. At least it is assumed, but the police still do not want to confirm this theory and do not want to say if the weapon with which the massacre was committed has been recovered by the agents.

The shooting came after the man sent a series of text messages to his victim hours before his trial on charges of soliciting and possessing images of child sexual abuse, the Associated Press reports. saying he was determined not to go back to prison. The man was at risk of between 10 and 20 years and had already served a sentence for sexual offences. Authorities had launched an investigation after McFadden failed to show up for the jury trial on Monday and that’s how the massacre was discovered. Now the families of the victims are asking why McFadden, convicted in 2003 of first-degree rape in the sexual assault of a 17-year-oldhad been released early, partly for good behavior, despite the new charges.