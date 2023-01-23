Home World “Sex party during the lockdown”, Vatican investigation into an English priest from Newcastle
"Sex party during the lockdown", Vatican investigation into an English priest from Newcastle

"Sex party during the lockdown", Vatican investigation into an English priest from Newcastle

An independent body of the English Catholic Church is investigating rumors relating to a “sex party” that allegedly took place during the lockdown in the apartment of a priest, who later committed suicide, who was dean of Newcastle cathedral at the time, while the Vatican is the request for an in-depth study of the reasons that led the bishop to resign last year has arrived.

