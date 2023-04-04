New York – “I regret Tom Wolfe, dressed in white linen, among the press benches at the Trump trial: what a novel he would have drawn from it!”, laments the lady from the Upper West Side, sponsor of contemporary art in Soho, thinking aboutindictment of former President Donald Trump, accused of making illegal payments to porn star Stephanie Gregory Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels. Wolfe, author of “The Bonfire of the Vanities” (Mondadori), would have really gone mad in front of the two Susans in the courtroom, Susan Necheles for defence, Susan Hoffinger for the prosecution, rivals who, Madame J tells us.