Home World Sex, politics and the principles of the forum: seven characters in search of Trump
World

Sex, politics and the principles of the forum: seven characters in search of Trump

by admin
Sex, politics and the principles of the forum: seven characters in search of Trump

New York – “I regret Tom Wolfe, dressed in white linen, among the press benches at the Trump trial: what a novel he would have drawn from it!”, laments the lady from the Upper West Side, sponsor of contemporary art in Soho, thinking aboutindictment of former President Donald Trump, accused of making illegal payments to porn star Stephanie Gregory Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels. Wolfe, author of “The Bonfire of the Vanities” (Mondadori), would have really gone mad in front of the two Susans in the courtroom, Susan Necheles for defence, Susan Hoffinger for the prosecution, rivals who, Madame J tells us.

See also  Florida apartment collapsed, mother seriously injured pelvis and still pulled out daughter | Miami | Ruins

You may also like

Quantum Break will soon return to the Pass,...

perplexed parents and Rap takes a step back

Finland enters NATO, Moscow reacts: ready to strengthen...

Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama in a relationship...

Rupert Murdoch breaks off engagement a few months...

MSF’s Geo Barents ship rescues 500 migrants in...

4 years of WINDAY, discount on Privalia and...

Milo Đukanović must demolish buildings in Nikšić |...

all the ways to have the plant at...

Coppa Italia, Juve-Inter ends in brawl: three expelled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy