Sex scandal at the BBC, the suspect is the anchorman Huw Edwards. He broke the news of Elizabeth II’s death to the world

LONDON. It is Huw Edwards, the popular anchorman who gave the United Kingdom and the world the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September last year, the TV star at the center of the latest alleged sex scandal that hit the BBC. His wife revealed this to the media, despite the secrecy ensured so far on the case by the British procedure and by the heads of the public broadcaster, accused by many of having at least initially covered up the complaints on the case. Edwards has been accused in recent days by the tabloid Sun (Murdoch group) of having paid a person currently in his twenties, since she was still 17 and was therefore a minor, to receive sexually explicit photographs. It’s unclear whether it’s a boy or a girl. And it has also been brought up by other young men contacted through gay dating sites. The statement by his wife, Vicky Flind, was also released shortly after Scotland Yard announced that it had concluded its checks on the events reported by the Sun, believing that there is no reason to start any criminal investigation. Flind states in a written text that her husband – meanwhile suspended from the video by the BBC for expediency reasons and subjected to an ongoing internal disciplinary investigation, as confirmed in these minutes by the company’s managers – is currently “in hospital”: grappling with mental health problems and with forms of “depression” which worsened in the wake of the press revelations. His wife then apologized to colleagues blindly caught up in the media’s suspicions these days and added that Edwards – 61, one of the BBC’s highest-paid long-time familiar faces, ranks fourth on the 2023 list just published with salaries equal about half a million euros – will respond to all disputes and accusations of inappropriate behavior “as soon as he is well”.

A well-known face of British TV, he had entered in 1984 as an intern, making himself noticed and reaching important positions. Married, 5 children, a practicing Christian, the scandal literally overwhelmed him.

His wife, also a journalist, Vicky Flind, wanted to reveal her husband’s name also to silence the rumors about other colleagues, since she knows who the real accused is.

The sex scandal was announced by the Sun days ago, but Edwards’ name had not emerged due to very tight-knit English privacy laws. There was only talk of an important character from the BBC. Then now the revelation of his wife.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

