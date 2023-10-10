Sexting: Why we send nude pictures | Fun

What can nude photos tell us about the person who sends them?

Explicit photos present a taboo topic that causes controversy in society. While some see nothing wrong with them, others fear them. Famous personalities often know how to get angry when their nude and provocative photos see the light of day, but why do we even need to send them? Does sending photos like this tell us something?

Sending explicit messages, photos or recordings is known as “sexting”. It was created as a compound of the words “sex” and “texting”, i.e. correspondence, a means correspondence with the aim of causing excitement. The development of mobile phones with cameras contributed to this practice spreading around the world, and it didn’t take long before the “dark” side of sending nude pictures surfaced.

There are two reasons

Psychologists explain that there are two variants in which people will correspond in this way. She is the first in the “flying” phase, when you want to interest and “tickle” the other party in any way. In the second, explicit photos and videos are sent by couples who are already in a relationship and most often for a long time, research showed. Sometimes it is the result of lack.

Psychologists state that couples feel insecure or want to please their partner, either they think they are no longer attractive or they want to ingratiate themselves with him, for example after a fight. The reasons are clear – you want to let your partner know that you can’t wait for the next meeting, that you are attracted to him and that everything will be bursting with sparks when you see each other.

Another important reason why couples decide on this kind of communication is related to our life on the Internet, that is, our addiction to smartphones. When you send a nude photo, it’s usually not the first one you took, you took several and then chose the best one, just like when you take a photo for Instagram or Facebook. You choose how you look in the photo you take yourself, and that way you feel like you’re sending the best picture of yourself, literally.

