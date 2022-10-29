The accusations are so serious that, according to some, there are all the prerequisites for a new “Me Too”, which this time risks sinking the prestigious British Navy, the Royal Navy. After disturbing revelations, in fact, an investigation was opened on alleged bullying and sexual harassment against military women on board submarines. Accusations that the Navy Chief of Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key, called “repugnant”, adding that “sexual harassment has no place in the Royal Navy and will not be tolerated.” Anyone found guilty, he said, “will be held accountable.”

Being part of the legendary British Navy was a dream ever for Sophie. She was 12 when she decided that this would be her future, following in the footsteps of her father, a helicopter pilot. A path that at that time was still closed to women, only from 2011 in fact they were able to enlist in her Marina di Maestà di lei. Sophie was now 18 and she was waiting for nothing else. She had no doubts: she gave up a degree from the London School of Economics and enlisted, unaware that that dream would become a nightmare. At first, her tenacity was rewarded with a seemingly unhindered career, until she was one step away from being the world‘s first female submarine commander. But it was hell: a series of psychological and physical abuse, including sexual ones, which undermined her mental health.

Sophie Brook, now in her thirties, told al Daily Mail the details of those years perhaps also to protect the dreams of many other girls like her. She said it all: she talked about the lists compiled by the male crew members that established the order in which the women would be raped in the event of the submarine sinking. Physical and sexual assaults, even during sleep. The photos of naked models that the comrades left with coins in the cabins of their female colleagues, as if to suggest expecting a sexual act in exchange. And so on, year after year, assignment after assignment, mission after mission. Until her resignation due to her mistake: an email sent to a colleague-lover containing information that was considered confidential.

Also there Bbc has collected a testimony that reveals the unacceptable level of behavior of colleagues on board, often also triggered by the excessive consumption of alcohol: Louise, now forty, recounts episodes dating back to periods of boarding on two ships, in 2019 and 2020. In particular one evening, while she had stopped for a drink with an officer, he put his hand under her skirt. She protested and announced that she would retire to her cabin, but he took it as an invitation and followed her, then knocked insistently on her door. «The point is that he was convinced that this was a completely normal behavior – said Louise -, it is widespread culture. No one above them gives the right example ».

For its part, the British Ministry of Defense had already in the past recognized the need to intervene in this regard. In 2019, it also published a detailed report based on dozens of reports of inappropriate behavior and which included recommendations on how to address the issue. Earlier this year, other allegations of bullying, misogyny and sexual abuse concerning the Red Arrows, the aerobatic team of the Royal Air Force (comparable to the Italian Frecce Tricolori) had emerged: an investigation was opened that must yet to be completed.