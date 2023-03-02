Suffering from Syphilis at the age of 23, the young girl whom we will designate by her initials AK agreed to testify in order to warn about the symptoms of this disease, which can be very severe without treatment and lead to the death of individual.

Photo credit: Tima Miroshnichenko for Pexels

Syphilis: definition

Very misunderstood by many people, syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (IST). This “silent killer” continues to seriously harm the sexual and reproductive life of women all over the world and specifically in Mali.

Transmitted by the bacterium Treponema pale or Spirochete, syphilis is manifested by a rash or sore on the genitals of women or men. If not treated in time, it can increase the risk of contracting or transmitting other dangerous infections such as the AIDS virus (HIV).

An eloquent testimony

During an awareness-raising and discussion meeting in a district of the Cité des Balanzans on the sexual and reproductive health of young girls initiated by a non-governmental organization (ONG). AK, a young girl now aged 26 ans whom we met agreed to testify on condition of anonymity of the infection which she contracted while leading an active sexual life with several unprotected men.

This infection, detected following a blood test in a local health centre, is none other than syphilis. According to sexual and reproductive health specialists, the disease is contracted during sexual intercourse (oral, genital or anal) and its incubation period is 3 weeks.

Photo credit: Los Muertos Crew for Pexels

“I contracted syphilis when I was 23. I discovered my illness following a consultation with a gynecologist. Before doing a screening test, I saw pimples on my genitals. Nevertheless, I did not pay attention to these symptoms, believing that it was a skin allergy. See also NINE WEST Jiuxi丨Double 11 stocking season, don't miss these short boots! _TOM Information “I ignored these symptoms, thinking it was a skin allergy. »

I continued my sexual relations with different men as usual. Until the day I discovered a wound inside my vagina. From that moment, I started feeling fever, headaches and other symptoms that I couldn’t understand. I went directly to a local health center for a consultation. Once there, the gynecologist asked me a number of questions, particularly about my sexual relations. In response, I indicated 2-3 sexual partners. The doctor then gave me a blood sample sheet in order to visualize the bacteria under the microscope. The diagnosis will later reveal the presence of syphilis. A disease I didn’t even know existed.

“My doctor asked me to contact my last partners” According to my doctor, syphilis is an STI. If it is not treated properly and in time, it can cause serious health problems, even complications during my pregnancy and even my life is threatened. My doctor asked me to contact my last partners I had had sex with recently so they could get tested.

The results revealed that all were positive for syphilis. At that moment, I was in shock because I did not know which of my three partners was the source of my contamination. I didn’t protect myself when having sex, nor did I go to sexual and reproductive health services.

Finally, I pulled myself together thanks to the precious advice of the doctor. The latter prescribed me antibiotic treatments that I had to follow regularly. At each appointment with my doctor, I came to see the evolution of my state of health. Months later, I took the test again and the result was good. The treatment was successful, the doctor advised me all the same to do screenings at least 3 times a year and to take precautions with my partners.

Photo credit: AFP

A year later, I got married to a man whose HIV status I didn’t know. A few months later, I got pregnant. But unfortunately ! I had a miscarriage. Three months later, it was another spontaneous termination of pregnancy. So, I advised my husband to go see a doctor together in order to detect the problem. It turned out that my husband had syphilis. For the second time, I had just contracted syphilis. We went through the treatment together. God doing things well, a year later, I got pregnant and today I have a little girl. But I admit that it was not at all easy if I had not visited the health services. This infection made me understand the importance of sexual and reproductive health in a woman’s life.

Syphilis is an infection that kills slowly and seriously damages the female reproductive system. I invite my sisters who have sexual relations to protect themselves, to agree to be screened to find out what kind of infection they have in order to avoid contracting the disease or infecting others. It does not matter whether it is their sexual partners or their husband. "Syphilis is an infection that kills slowly and seriously damages the female reproductive system. »

Nothing beats good female sexual and reproductive health. Regularly visit our health services to have exact information on the modes of transmission of STIs. ", tells us the young woman.

Nothing beats good female sexual and reproductive health. Regularly visit our health services to have exact information on the modes of transmission of STIs. “, tells us the young woman.

The opinion of sexual and reproductive health specialists

Photo credit: Laura James for Pexels

Following this testimony, we went to meet Mrs. Diarra Kadidia Sidibé, midwife and specialist in sexual and reproductive health at ASDAP-Bamako. From the outset, our interlocutor explains to us that syphilis is manifested by the appearance of a single round lesion, pinkish in color, hard, but not painful at the level of the external genitalia, on the glans in men or vulva, vagina or cervix.

Sexually active people are most at risk for syphilis

“The duration and symptoms of the different stages of development of syphilis vary greatly from one individual to another. This makes this disease difficult to diagnose. In the absence of clinical signs in the person, the diagnosis is based on the questioning and on a serological examination in order to detect the type of infection”. Ms. Diarra Kadidia, midwife and specialist in sexual and reproductive health

Get regular screening exams

Photo credit : asdapmali

“If you observe any of the symptoms of syphilis, go get tested” Dr Diallogynecologist

According to our interlocutor, regular screening allows you to watch over your health. Untreated syphilis can cause several consequences including spontaneous abortion (miscarriage) and fetal abnormalities, which may be discovered late after birth. Thus, these two specialists (sexual and reproductive health) as well as the gynecologist urge everyone and specifically sexually active women to attend health services for their well-being and fulfillment.

“The damage is not specific and can affect the eyes, bones, teeth, liver and skin” Ms. Diarra Kadidia, midwife and specialist in sexual and reproductive health

According to the doctors, after the treatment, the person contaminated by the different transmission routes must pass a second blood test to confirm the effectiveness of the antibiotics and the elimination of syphilis. As with all sexually transmitted infections, condoms, access to sexual and reproductive health services, screenings are the only effective ways to avoid contracting syphilis or other STIs.

