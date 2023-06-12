Sexual health rights and family planning, great forgotten human rights ~ A rambling story with Marietta

For too long, Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) have been sidelined, forgotten from public health and development policies simply because they are imprisoned in a taboo. So many mysteries surrounding these rights, which are all as important as the right to education, the right to vote, the right to equality between men and women, the right to freedom of expression, etc. Until when young people and adolescents will have to drink the chalice to the dregs because of their right to dispose of their bodies? It is time to get out of this silence in which we take pleasure. So let’s lift the veil on the challenges of SRHR and family planning!

Situate responsibilities on the state of SRHR and family planning

SRHR are sexual and reproductive rights. In Recommendations for the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Beyond 2014: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for All, the High-Level Task Force on CIPD of 2013 defines the sexual and reproductive rights as “The rights of everyone to make free, informed and responsible decisions and to exercise complete control over aspects of their private life-body and sexuality, health, relationships with others, freedom to marry or not, to have whether or not children, and if so, choice of timing and partner-without exposing oneself to any form of discrimination, stigma, coercion or violence...»

We can therefore understand that each individual must be able to freely enjoy their sexual and reproductive rights. He must be able to take personal decisions related to his sexuality and reproduction without any outside pressure. Additionally, SRHR includes the right to adequate sexual and reproductive health information, education and services.

So, I blame the school, the home and society in general, which are largely responsible for the tragedies that occur during clandestine abortions that take place on kitchen tables and other deleterious spaces. I point the finger at governments who abandon young girls and women to menstrual precariousness, thereby denying them the right to human dignity.

I also look accusingly at all these beautiful people when the most basic questions about menstrual hygiene, methods of contraception, sexual identity, stigmatized sexual minorities…the only answer is a silence concealed under embarrassment. We are all guilty if our young people and teenagers find themselves without compass and left to fend for themselves in their quest for the construction of sexual identity, self-affirmation and development.

Facilitate access to information

“It does not concern you”! That was the scathing response I received when, a few years earlier, I asked my father for an explanation of one of the sexual and reproductive health rights awareness television films that the radio and television agency was showing. Benin (ORTB).

A midwife in consultation with a young girl. Credit: Iwaria

I still remember this young girl in khaki who, after a positive pregnancy test, began to interrupt her by swallowing a large dose of tablets. Naturally, a few moments later, she was bleeding so much that she died. This short film of a few minutes perfectly illustrated the reality experienced by many girls and young women. So how much more blood will have to flow? How many deaths will we still have to count to move the lines and put an end to the dramas that too often unfold before our eyes?

Ensuring access to reliable information on sexual and reproductive health rights is inevitably the first step in reversing the current deadly trend. And, it is within the education system that the right information must first be available.

To speak is to educate

This is why I will never understand the insurgents against the insertion of sex education courses in school and academic programs. Moreover, in their defence, they argue that educating adolescents about sexual and reproductive health would encourage them to lead an early sexual life. What a mistake ! Inform them about SRHR and family planningit is rather to make them face up to their responsibilities.

It means allowing both boys and girls to demand the use of a condom before any sexual intercourse in order to avoid contracting a sexually transmitted disease or infection. It is to prevent them from finding themselves parents very early due to an unwanted pregnancy which would force them to drop out of school and thus jeopardize their future. It is to make boys understand that menstruation is not exclusively a question of girls and that it is a physiological phenomenon that concerns them.

Exactly, talking about menstrual hygiene helps educate on the functioning of the female body and the use of sanitary protection. Discussing it helps rid people living with their periods of the feelings of shame they may feel during this period. Stigmatization and exclusion have no place!

Achieve SDG 3 and SDG 5

If they have been practically neglected by the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), a place is given to them among the Sustainable Development Goals. Indeed, SRHR and family planning are at the heart of ODD 3 et ODD 5. 2030 is seven years away, but already on the horizon. Faced with the socio-cultural and even political barriers faced by SRHR and family planning, I wonder if we will succeed in achieving goals 3 and 5 of the 2030 agenda.

The first is to enable everyone to live in good health and to promote the well-being of all at all ages. The second is to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. But how could we achieve them without reducing maternal mortality, without ensuring access for all to sexual and reproductive health services and family planning? How could we aspire to development without eliminating harmful practices like genital mutilation, child marriage and forced or early marriage?

We are facing real challenges that we can only respond to by implementing effective systems. We must therefore necessarily set up listening and advice centers close to young people and teenagers in order to allow them to be accompanied by specialists and professionals in SRHR and family planning. Likewise, sexual and reproductive health services suitable for adolescents and young people must be made free of charge. This will help preserve their health and keep them in the education system longer. The future of our country depends on it!

Increase efforts for better protection

In view of the legal arsenal that has been in place for several years in Benin in favor of sexual and reproductive rights, in particular the Law No. 2021-12 amending and supplementing Law 2003-04 of March 3, 2003 relating to sexual health and reproduction, I can only be satisfied with Benin’s efforts to guarantee its population, and particularly its youth, respect for their rights related to sexual health, reproduction and family planning. .

I wish we would go further by making sanitary pads free for people living with their periods. To this end, distributors of sanitary protection should be installed in public places and spaces. I also award a vote of satisfaction to our parliamentarians for the adoption of Law No. 2021-11 of December 20, 2021 on special provisions for the repression of offenses committed on the grounds of gender and the protection of women in the Republic of Benin. However, the texts and laws in force in Benin must be widely popularized for better protection of human rights.

Furthermore, it is important to associate the religious and moral authorities of our different localities so that the various efforts made have an even more resounding impact.

So let’s stop blaming our young people when we fail in our obligations to ensure compliance with SRHR and family planning. Rather, it is up to us to create favorable conditions to guarantee their development and emancipation.