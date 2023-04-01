by palermolive.it – ​​36 seconds ago

Arrested in flagrante delicto a religion teacher of a kindergarten in Milan, accused of sexual assaults on four children between 4 and 5 years. It was precisely the stories of the little ones at…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sexual violence against nursery children, religious teacher arrested: the cameras appeared 36 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it to frame him».