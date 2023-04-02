Home World sfk 2000 players saved the driver from drowning | Sport
World

by admin
Sarajevo soccer players saved a driver on the way to Bijeljina.

Source: Promo/SFK 2000

The SFK 2000 soccer players triumphed in Bijeljina over Radnik with a score of 1:7 in the quarter-final match of the BiH Cup.

On the way to Semberija, players Samira Hurem passed the test of humanity and saved a driver from falling into the river!

According to the portal Klixthe soccer players from Sarajevo were in Ugljevik, when the driver of the car in front of them lost control of the vehicle.

The car overturned, luckily it remained “hanging” above the river, and the players of SFK 2000 prevented more serious consequences with a timely reaction and returned the car to its normal position.

