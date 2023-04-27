Sgarbi furious, the attack is direct: “What happened is sensational!”

It is sensational what happened on the occasion of the celebrations for the feast of April 25 which involved the undersecretary of culture

What happened on Tuesday during the celebrations of the Liberation Day in that of Viterbo. The undersecretary for culture went to Viterbo, where he wanted to be present on the occasion of the celebrations for the feast of April 25th. Among the various objections against him, however, there is one that in particular has stirred public opinion.

The President of the Viterbo section of the Anpi, Enrico Mezzetti, he decided not to shake hands with Sgarbi in protest. A protest that Sgarbi himself then wanted to attack: “Since the end of Covid, we have shaken hands, but the President of the PNA has preferred not to give it to me.”

“It is tragic how fake anti-fascists in the name of an equivocal idea of ​​’freedom’ have tried to prevent me from speaking, or deny that freedom of expression which should always be one of the main and most important values ​​of this anniversary. What happened in Viterbo it is proof of how someone uses April 25 as an instrument of political struggle. All of this is unacceptable.”

Mezzetti’s reply was not delayed: “I refused to shake Sgarbi’s hand because he’s someone I don’t respect. He made an absolutely anti-fascist speech, but why doesn’t he make this speech to the government to which he belongs? I have to think it’s just opportunism and a person aiming only for his chair.” See also Pope meets Lebanese PM: To ensure peace and stability in the region - Vatican News

April 27 – 3.07pm

