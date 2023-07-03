Sgarbi’s video at Maxxi in Rome: insults, vulgarity and sexism – Corriere della Sera

Sgarbi’s video at Maxxi in Rome: insults, vulgarity and sexism Corriere della SeraBufera on Sgarbi, “is sexist and vulgar”. Sangiuliano: “Inadmissible foul language” breaking latest news – ItaliaControcorrente Agency, Vittorio Sgarbi displaces everyone. How Il Tempo defends itself on the MAXXI casePolemic between Sangiuliano and Sgarbi, “Inadmissible sexism and torpiloquy” Livesicilia.itSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

