China News Service, August 27. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 27th to the 30th, there were moderate to heavy rains in the eastern part of Northwest China, the eastern part of Southwest China, the southern part of North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, and Jianghuai. Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, There will be heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of the western and northern Sichuan Basin, northern Henan and other places; in the next three days, there will still be high temperature weather in parts of the Sichuan Basin, Jiangnan and South China.

Yesterday, there was heavy rainfall in parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Yunnan, Zhejiang, Hubei and other places: from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, due to the influence of the “Saddle” residual cloud system, heavy rainfall occurred in parts of southern and eastern Guangxi, central and southern Guangxi, western and southern Yunnan and other places. To the heavy rain, local heavy rains (100-194 mm) in Maoming and Zhanjiang in Guangdong, Xishuangbanna and Pu’er in Yunnan, etc.; In addition, heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of northern and eastern Zhejiang, southern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, western Hubei, western Sichuan Basin, central and southern Shaanxi, and western Henan. mm), the maximum hourly rainfall in the above-mentioned areas is 50-103 mm.

Yesterday, high-temperature weather above 37°C occurred in parts of the Sichuan Basin, central Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, and northern Fujian. It was 40-40.7°C in Beibei and Fengjie in Chongqing, and Fuzhou in Fujian.

Strong rainfall in Shaanxi, Shanxi, Sichuan and other places

From the 27th to the 30th, there were moderate to heavy rains in the eastern part of Northwest China, the eastern part of Southwest China, southern North China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places. Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, western and northern Sichuan Basin, northern Henan and other places experienced moderate to heavy rain. Heavy rain, local heavy rain. Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, local thunderstorms and strong winds.

There are still high temperatures in Jiangnan and other places in the Sichuan Basin

In the next three days, there will still be high temperature weather in parts of the Sichuan Basin, Jiangnan and South China. It is expected that during the day on August 27, there will be 35-39 ℃ high temperature weather in eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, northern and eastern Guizhou, southern Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, Fujian, central and northern Guangdong, and northern Guangxi. Among them, western Chongqing and In some parts of the north, the highest temperature can reach above 40 ℃. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on August 27.

National high temperature forecast map (08:00-20:00 on August 27)

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on August 27 to 08:00 on August 28, northeastern Heilongjiang, eastern and southern Qinghai, eastern Gansu, Ningxia, central and northern Shaanxi, central and southern Shanxi, western and northern Sichuan Basin, northern Henan, central and eastern Hubei, and central and southern Zhejiang There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of places such as northeastern Fujian, southeastern Tibet, etc. Among them, there are heavy rains in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, southeastern Tibet, southeastern Gansu, central Shaanxi, southwestern Shanxi, and northwestern Sichuan Basin ( 50 to 90 mm). There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, the Liaodong Peninsula, and the southern Xinjiang Basin.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 27th – 08:00 on August 28th)

From 08:00 on August 28 to 08:00 on August 29, western and northern Sichuan Basin, central and southern Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, northern and eastern Henan, southern Shandong, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, southeastern Fujian, southeastern Tibet and Taiwan Island There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the south and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-110 mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, southern Shandong, western and northern Sichuan Basin and other places. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northern Xinjiang and other places.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 28 – 08:00 on August 29)

From 08:00 on August 29 to 08:00 on August 30, central and southern Shaanxi, northern Sichuan Basin, northern Chongqing, southeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, northern Sichuan plateau, southeastern Gansu, western Henan, southeastern Shandong, northeastern Jiangsu, and Jiangxi There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the central and southern parts of the country. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of southern Shaanxi and the northeastern Sichuan Basin. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 29th – 08:00 on August 30th)