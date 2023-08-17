Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Xbox Series X | S Digital)

The game

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew recounts the deeds of a crew of ghost pirates, returned from the grave due to a curse and struggling with the Spanish inquisition. Our heroes sail the seven seas aboard the Marley, a ghost ship that serves as a sort of lobby for mission selection and campaign progress. The protagonist Afia is the first of eight characters that it will be possible to unlock starting from the first missions. Whenever a character becomes playable, a short tutorial explains what her powers and abilities are dedicated to her. Afia possesses the ability to instantly project at enemies and kill them, as well as freeze an enemy in time for a few seconds; Pinkus can take possession of the enemy’s body and use it to pass undisturbed among the enemy ranks, or he can distract them by throwing money; Gaelle is equipped with a shoulder cannon and can use enemies instead of cannonballs, or launch firecrackers to attract them; Teresa, despite her blindness, is a sniper who shoots and kills from a very long distance, or blinds her enemies with a cloud of ash; Suleidy creates bushes that can be used to hide or to decrease enemies’ sight range, or force an enemy to go in a set direction; Toya, on the other hand, can teleport instantly from one place to another through a doll called Katashiro, while her second power consists of whistling to attract nearby enemies. John is able to hide and re-emerge from the abyss at will, finally Quentin the treasure hunter, can “fish” teammates and remove them from moments that are a bit too excited, or he can use his head as bait to kill the helpless enemies.

MX Video – Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Obviously, in addition to having these particular powers, the characters also have penalties such as, for example, the inability to swim or climb ivy. These penalties should not be underestimated because they greatly influence their ability to move around the environment. Each of them can be included in the team to carry out the missions that are proposed from time to time. Characters are unlocked throughout the game by using Black Pearls and Soul Energy. Both of these items (even if one is not a real item), are the rewards of the missions that you can carry out after accepting them from the appropriate table on the ship.

At the level of gameplay we are faced with a pure tactician. If you are in a hurry and intend to tackle Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew as a real-time strategy, or even worse as a Diablo-style isometric action, be aware that it is extremely punishing. Maps can and should be studied in detail, they present the position and orientation of all enemies from the beginning and the attack tactics must be studied in detail. Once the strategy has been roughly planned and launched into the action, it is possible to pause the game as in a turn-based strategy game, and make our “Plan”.

The “Plan” is nothing more than a record of the actions that the members of our group will have to carry out shortly thereafter. For example, having to kill two enemies who are perhaps very close, we can press the directional cross up, enter the pause menu and direct two of the sailors to each kill one of the enemies. Also from the pause menu, by pressing the d-pad to the left, you can cycle through all enemies to see their cone of vision. The cone is divided into two parts: a dotted part in which you are not identified if you remain crouched, and a solid part in which you are immediately identified. The enemies do not identify the player immediately (unless playing on the highest difficulty), but a few seconds pass during which it is possible to try to take cover.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew he makes it clear right from the start that it will be necessary to save many times, so much so that he himself reminds us about it every two minutes (even if this time can be set from the options, or can be completely deactivated). Graphically there is a 1080p high frame rate performance mode and a mode that supports 4K resolution at the expense of a lower frame rate. Personally, I’ve played all the time in resolution mode without any discomfort, so I’d say that the test has largely passed. Finally, the game is localized in Italian in the texts and subtitles.

Amore

One more mission

– Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew it is an addictive game. I found its combat system and mission structure very entertaining, killing an enemy is super satisfying and the trial-and-error system that I will explain below makes it really fun, so much so that I found myself repeating myself over and over “one more mission!”.

Trial-and-error far from frustrating

– The main focus of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew revolves around a system of quick saves that work great with the super tactical mechanics that make up the game. The message that the title itself sends us from the first moment is “save and do it very often”, and that’s exactly what you need to do. Since getting the approach wrong is super simple and the game is extremely punishing in this respect, the trial-and-error system via saves comes to the rescue and helps eliminate the frustration.

Difficulty for all tastes

– In addition to the classic difficulty levels, Explorer, Normal, Hard and Cursed, it is possible to customize the difficulty of the game in detail by acting on the number of enemies, the player’s health, the ammo in the player’s pocket and the speed with which enemies will detect crew members. We can then adapt the challenge that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew offers us according to our tastes. It is even possible to select the maximum number of saves we have available.

I hate it

Unintuitive controls

– It is known that tactical/strategic is a genre that is not too adaptable on consoles, but I still found the commands of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew less intuitive than games like, say, Age of Empires or Halo Wars. I often found the position of the keys to open the map (down arrow) and the one to save (view key) awkward, especially ending up pressing the latter perhaps in the middle of an action gone wrong, and saving in the moment wrong. Fortunately, it is possible to go back a lot with previously saved games.

based multiplayer

– The biggest flaw of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew it is the fact that any multiplayer sector is absent, both online and offline. Porter playing with one or more friends would have been a significant plus, as well as a discreet variation on the theme. At this point, however, it would have become more of an isometric action rather than a strategic / tactical one.

Let’s sum up

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew it’s a very fun game that, although not without some flaws in terms of controls, kept me entertained for several hours. If you are a fan of tactical titles and have enjoyed games like Commandos or Desperados, this game is definitely for you, but even fans of the stealth genre will find bread for their teeth. Ultimately a great game that everyone should give a chance. 8.5