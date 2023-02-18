We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from now Xbox Game Pass: it is about Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Editionexpanded and optimized edition for Xbox Series X|S (but also playable on Xbox One) of the first person fighting title of Flying Wild Hog.

Here are the features of the game:

Dive into the Definitive Edition of Shadow Warrior 3 and let yourself be carried away by an ultra-violent mix of frenetic firefights, razor-sharp melee combat and spectacular acrobatic movements across a mythical Japanese kingdom. Test your skills in Survival Mode, New Game + and Extreme Mode, and don’t forget to BEWARE OF THAT DRAGON! Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former nemesis Orochi Zilla return in Shadow Warrior 3, the latest entry in the bloody and irreverent shooter series. Embark on a daring mission to recapture an ancient dragon that Lo Wang unknowingly released from its eternal prison, making your way through a shattered, demon-infested land using a dynamic arsenal of swords and bullets. NEW FUNCTIONS available: NEW GAME + adds extra challenges, weapon skins, and rewards;

SURVIVAL MODE allows you to test your skills against hordes of enemies, while a new game mode called “ HERO MODE ” offers an even greater challenge;

CHAPTER SELECTION allows for quick replayability

EXTREME DIFFICULTY: The most intense and punishing version of Shadow Warrior! Dive into armed combat with a katana Put on a deadly show in every encounter by combining massive firepower with incredibly accurate katana strikes as you leap quickly from one demonic horde to another.

