SHADOWS FROM JAPAN

Magical and mysterious creatures from the Far East

Diego Ruboni, Caterina Franciosi

THE AUTHORS

Diego Ruboni

Born in 1986, he is a digital artist and illustrator.

His most recent works include the cover and internal graphic design of the independent anthology Seasons of loveby Cassandra F. Lacey, and the cover of The apothecaryindependent story by Caterina Franciosi.

Caterina Franciosi

Caterina Franciosi, born in 1990, is originally from Emilia Romagna. Graduated from classical high school and graduated in Foreign Languages ​​and Cultures from the University of Urbino “Carlo Bo”, she is an editor, writer and blogger.

Its website, “Il Salotto Letterario”, brings together each aspect, being a virtual space in which it is possible to view the editorial services offered, its publications and the blog in which it publishes reviews and interviews with authors.

She also collaborates with various companies in the sector and is the editor, for the publishing house Delos Digital, of the fiction series “The Silk Road” dedicated to China, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. Among her most recent publications: The shadow of a prince (Delos Digital), Stupid but gutsy (story contained in AA. VV., Ramen FantasyPlesio Editore), Bamboo flowers (story contained in AA. VV., Beyond the thresholdWatson Editions), Sakura. The cherry tree (Delos Digital), On the banks of Sumidagawa (story contained in AA. VV., Rekishi – On the waves of timeDelos Digital).

Other stories published individually and in paper and digital anthologies are also published.

THE PLOT

Fifty yokai, an illustrated bestiary!

Shadows from Japan. Magical and mysterious creatures from the Far East it is a journey through folklore and the importance that certain mythical and legendary aspects of the land of the Rising Sun still have today on everyday life and on the collective imagination of the East (and beyond). Tengu, kitsune e kappa they are just some of the most famous creatures that you will encounter in the pages of this volume and each of them is ready to reveal its darkest secrets to you, but only if you prove yourself worthy. Will you therefore have the courage to delve into stories older than human memory?

Foreword by Serena Lavezzi of “Japan of Books”.

Disponibile su Amazon e Amazon Kindle Unlimited

Pages: 116 (flexible and rigid)

Price: €15.90 flexible / €22.54 hard / €2.99 (ebook)

Share this: Facebook

X

