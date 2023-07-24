Shaka Hislop passed out in the live program | Sport

Before the match between Real Madrid and Milan, there was a terrible scene that worried all the fans.

The famous goalkeeper Shaka Hislop (54) fainted during the broadcast of the match between Milan and Real Madrid. Hislop was an interviewer on the American television ESPN and spoke before the friendly match played in Pasadena, so that at one point started to lose his balance and just fell to the ground.

The host next to him tried to grab him, but he couldn’t hold him, and ESPN changed the frame very soon after that and worried the fans. The match started as planned and that was somewhat of a good sign for the fans, however ESPN did not advertise the entire event for a long time. When they found out at halftime that everything was fine, it was confirmed that Shaka Hislop had been taken to the hospital and was conscious.

“My friend Shaka is not here as you can see, but we have good news: he is aware and talking”, the ESPN reporter said and added that the famous goalkeeper told him that he felt embarrassed by the whole incident, as well as that he apologized to the entire audience because it happened. Also, it is not known why he fainted and a diagnosis is still awaited.

Sending thoughts and prayers to Shaka Hislop after he passed out live on the ESPN broadcast of AC Milan vs. Real Madrid. Glad to hear he’s conscious now, and the medics are looking after him.#ShakaHislop pic.twitter.com/FTj9lTRwkT — BoreCure (@CureBore)July 24, 2023

Let’s remind you, Shaka Hislop is a former goalkeeper of Reading, Newcastle United, West Ham, Portsmouth and Dallas, and it is interesting that although he was born in London, he played for the national team of Trinidad and Tobago, where he is from. As for the match itself, where he was supposed to be a commentator, Real Madrid defeated Milan 3:2 after a big turnaround in the second half. The “Rossoneri” led 2:0 with goals from Tomori and Romero, and in the continuation, the double scorer Valverde and Vinicius directed the turnaround.

