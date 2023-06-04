Shake off Xi Jinping? Lu Shaye argues that Wolf Warriors remarks do not contradict the CCP’s diplomacy (Figure) Wolf Warriors Diplomacy | Ambassador | Officials

Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to France, recently questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet Union, causing an uproar. He recently defended himself by saying that “some people make a big deal out of a molehill”. (Image credit: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

[Look at China News, June 4, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan)Wolf Warrior Diplomacy“Representative, Chinese Ambassador to FranceLu ShayeEarlier remarks that questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet Union caused an uproar in the international community.He recently defended himself by saying that opinions can be discussed and there is no need to launch attacks, and his remarks do not conflict with the CCP’s foreign policy, so he was accused of throwing the blameXi Jinping。

At the end of April, Lu Shaye claimed that Ukraine and other 14 former Soviet countries did not have effective sovereign status in an interview with French LCI TV. Nearly 80 MEPs issued a public statement urging the French government to deport him. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China then put out the fire and stated that it “respects the sovereign state status of the republics after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.”

A few days ago, the WeChat official account of the Chinese embassy in France reported that Lu Shaye was interviewed by the French media legal perspective (Vu du Droit) on May 31. G7 Hiroshima summit and international order and other issues.

Before answering the question about Africa, Lu Shaye took the initiative to mention “I would like to talk about the recent public opinion turmoil first.” He said, “I accept TV interviews, and expressing opinions should not be restricted. Besides, I am not making up anything. This is just my personal opinion. If someone disagrees, we can discuss it. There is no need to attack me.”

Lu Shaye said, “What I said is not in conflict with China‘s (Communist) official foreign policy. Some people make a big deal out of it.” Whether there is freedom of speech, freedom of speech should be guaranteed. Especially on international issues, it is not terrible to have different viewpoints confronting each other.

It is worth noting that Lu Shaye was interviewed by the media again on May 31, and in a disguised form denied the above-mentioned CCP’s official rhetoric.

Because he insisted that his personal views do not contradict the official foreign policy of the Chinese Communist Party. Netizens commented that he was suspected of dumping the Xi Jinping authorities.

After Xi Jinping came to power, he gradually abandoned the foreign policy of “hide your strength and bide your time” advocated by Deng Xiaoping, and started “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy”, attacking everywhere and making enemies on all sides. CCP diplomats such as Wang Yi, Hua Chunying, Zhao Lijian, and Lu Shaye have displayed their invincible “wolf warrior posture” on the international stage, which has aroused strong resentment from many countries.

Yu Maochun, director of the China Center of the Washington DC think tank “Hudson Institute” and former chief adviser on China policy of the US State Department, told The Epoch Times on April 25 that Lu Shaye believes that Ukraine and other former Soviet countries do not have the status of sovereign states. Leaked words, his remarks reflect the fundamental views of the CCP on the international situation.

Mr. Yokogawa, a current affairs commentator, also said that what Lu Shaye said in his speech was the CCP’s own thoughts, as well as Xi Jinping’s. “What Lu Shaye said must have been allowed to say so. He wouldn’t say that he thought of it himself. How could he think of such a thing?”

