The British media write that Shakira’s mother-in-law knew about Djerar’s affair and hid him and the student

Singer Shakira has been fighting for months with her ex-husband Gerard Pique, who cheated on her with a young student, Clara Chia Marti.

Not long after it was announced that they were divorcing, Shakira published a couple of songs in which she called out her ex-husband, and allegations surfaced that the footballer’s mother attacked the singer. A video of Montserrat Bernabeu squeezing Shakira’s chin has surfaced on the Internet, and now the British media are reporting that this is not the only fight the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law had.



The reason for Monserrat and Shakira’s hatred is “her betrayal”. “Pike’s mother knew all along about his cheating with a young student and hid the affair,” the media write, referring to sources from Spain who claim that on one occasion they “fell and slapped each other”.

“All this is because, when Pique and Clara’s relationship started, they were hiding in Pique’s parents’ house in Cabrils, Spain. Bernabera punched Shakira in the face in front of Gerard and their children,” the media write.

This is what Pike’s student looks like:

