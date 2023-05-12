Shakira and Lewis Hamilton on a yacht | Fun

Look who he is with

Colombian singer Shakira (46) spent time with famous faces during her vacation in Miami. After she went to the Formula 1 track in company Tom Cruisea Hollywood superstar, was “caught” spending time on the luxury yacht of Lewis Hamilton (38), the seven-time world champion.

They spent time together with friends relaxing on the water on Wednesday, and after the paparazzi photos surfaced, the media around the world began to link her with a British man. Shakira is (officially) “solo” since a year ago she broke up with Gerard Pique, the Barcelona football player, to whom she dedicated a song. In it, she “called him out” because of his relationship with a student and her arrows towards the legend of Barcelona caused enormous attention, as well as hundreds of millions of views for her hit.

It was noticed that on Wednesday she accepted Hamilton’s hand while boarding the yacht, and in the large company was the famous American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson (33), who is Hamilton’s friend. “A few hours earlier, she caused attention at a restaurant in Miami, where Hamilton dined with Chemley-Watson and other friends“, write the English tabloids. Look at the pictures that everyone is talking about:

Unlike Shakira, it has long been speculated that Hamilton is in a relationship, and that his partner is Brazilian model Žulijana Nalu (24), ex-girlfriend of rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.