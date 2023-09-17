Shakira Inaugurates New Educational Center in Barranquilla Supported by Foundations and Organizations

Shakira Inaugurates Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center in Barranquilla

Barranquilla, Colombia – On Saturday, September 16, the city of Barranquilla was abuzz with excitement as the renowned singer Shakira arrived for the grand opening of the Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center. Hundreds of citizens gathered to catch a glimpse of the artist as the new school was unveiled.

Expressing her gratitude, Shakira, who is also the founder of the Pies Descalzos Foundation, thanked the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla, the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation, the FC Barcelona Foundation, and the LCI Educational Foundation. She credited these organizations as allies and friends who played a crucial role in fulfilling her dream of constructing a new school in Barranquilla to support the education of children and young people in the city.

The infrastructure project, covering an area of 6,073 square meters, boasts state-of-the-art facilities. The construction includes 22 regular classrooms, 4 preschool classrooms, 2 laboratories, an art classroom, a technology classroom, a multipurpose classroom, a kitchen, a dining room, an administrative area, 3 fields, and bathrooms.

This multi-million-dollar endeavor began in 2018 in the Nuevo Bosque neighborhood, located in the southern part of the city. The completion of the project required an investment of over $16,000 million. In addition to the classrooms and laboratories, the educational center also features a library and other common spaces that benefit both students and the community.

Various representatives from collaborating organizations attended the inauguration event. Xavier Bertolin, the corporate director of Education and Marketing of the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation, emphasized the foundation’s commitment to promoting educational transformation in order to enhance the quality of learning and ensure equal opportunities for young people, particularly those in vulnerable situations. Commenting on their support for the school, Bertolin stated, “With our contribution to the creation of this new school, we aim to help children in Barranquilla, who have grown up in disadvantaged environments, achieve a better future.”

The final phase of the project consisted of additional works, such as leveling and finishing of floors, enclosing the court, urban planning, and providing furniture and kitchen facilities.

The Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the unwavering dedication of Shakira and her foundation to improving education and uplifting the lives of Colombia’s youth.

