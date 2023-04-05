Former colleagues of the popular singer Shakira revealed how they received a “cheque more” after the broadcast of the series and the dizzying success it experienced

Source: Beautiful and Happy

The singer who has been in the spotlight in recent months due to the adultery of her famous husband and football player Gerard Pique Shakir, did not start her career with the hit song “Whenever, wherever”, and what many do not know is that before singing, she had an acting career.

Shakira was only 16 years old when she starred in the telenovela “El Oasis”, and her colleagues revealed long ago in an interview that singing was her love even then, but also another interesting thing.

The director of the series, Pedro Mogolón, revealed that Shakira stood out from the other actresses: “I knew she would achieve incredible success, sooner or later.”

Although she was talented, as soon as she became famous as a singer, Shakira was embarrassed by her role. This is evidenced by the fact that she bought the rights from the television where the telenovela was broadcast and deleted almost all clips from the Internet.

“She didn’t like the way she looked. It was her decision. One day I arrived at the television station to collect my salary, and they gave me another envelope – it was a check because someone bought the rights. I knew that we would never see that series again on television,” revealed Mogolon.

See stills from the series and Shakira’s former colleagues:



Shakira in the telenovela Source: YouTube/Polyanna

