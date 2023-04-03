The Colombian pop star Shakira has made known on social media the decision to leave Barcelona, ​​the city where she has established her residence for several years, to start “a new chapter” in “another corner of the world” with her family. According to various media, the artist has chosen Miami as his new residence. “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea”, reads Shakira’s message. “Today we begin a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thanks to everyone who rode so many waves with me there in Barcelona.”