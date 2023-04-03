Home World Shakira, the ex father-in-law evicts her from the house in Barcelona and she goes to Miami – breaking latest news
World

Shakira, the ex father-in-law evicts her from the house in Barcelona and she goes to Miami – breaking latest news

by admin
Shakira, the ex father-in-law evicts her from the house in Barcelona and she goes to Miami – breaking latest news

The Colombian pop star Shakira has made known on social media the decision to leave Barcelona, ​​the city where she has established her residence for several years, to start “a new chapter” in “another corner of the world” with her family. According to various media, the artist has chosen Miami as his new residence. “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea”, reads Shakira’s message. “Today we begin a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thanks to everyone who rode so many waves with me there in Barcelona.”

The eviction

In reality, the farewell of the singer is also due to much more contingent factors: last March 13, the former father-in-law had notified her of the eviction from the house in Esplugues de Llobregat, on the outskirts of Barcelona. The house, previously owned by Shakira and Piqué, had been bought by the footballer’s father last September: according to a clause established in the sales contract, if he had not left by April 30, the pop star would have had to pay compensation.

See also  Palermo, "Friends of the Book at the Salinas" returns from 19 March

You may also like

the images of the café after the explosion...

The war on the Ramadan commons – breaking...

The trial for the attack on the rue...

Trump landed in New York to turn himself...

Iran, it is now compulsory for female students...

Donald Trump’s D-Day, from yellow mugshots to new...

Attack in St. Petersburg, the expert Mark Galeotti:...

here is the program for the week

Provisional results of the presidential elections in Montenegro...

Blinken Presses Russian Foreign Minister to Free WSJ...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy