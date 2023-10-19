Home » Shalabayeva case, the Supreme Court annuls the acquittal of the former police commissioner of Palermo Cortese
Shalabayeva case, the Supreme Court annuls the acquittal of the former police commissioner of Palermo Cortese

Shalabayeva case, the Supreme Court annuls the acquittal of the former police commissioner of Palermo Cortese

Annulment with postponement of the acquittal sentence pronounced on appeal in the Shalabayeva case trial. The fifth criminal section of the Cassation accepted the appeal presented by the general prosecutor’s office of Perugia against the sentence with which, in June 2022, the Court of Appeal of the Umbrian capital had acquitted all four defendants, including…

