At the end of August and the beginning of September, the twenty-first edition of the ebrovision of Miranda de Ebrobut today’s news is that it adds nine names to its poster, with Shame, of sailing, The Reytons y Women as main claims.

The Miranda de Ebro festival announces that it adds nine new names to the poster for its 21st edition, which will be held from August 31 to September 3. A few weeks ago he released his first names with people like Sidecars, León Benavente, Natalia Lacunza, Anni B Sweet, Carlangas, Toundra, La Costa Brava, The Minor Leagues, Margarita Quebrada y Petuniasbut the time has come to add even more appeal to your poster.

This time the novelties include British bands like Shame y The Reytonssons of the sound of the first Arctic Monkeys, and Bad Nerves. As for the peninsula, they will go through the festival to perform at the Ebrovisión of sailing, Women, Caravan, polish girl, Los Invaders y Menda Leerda.

This is the second batch of artists to join those already confirmed, but there are still many more to be announced and they will be announced in the coming weeks. Remember, you will be able to see them all between the days August 31 to September 3 in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos). Of the nineteen artists confirmed so far, only four had previously gone through the festival, which adds to the attractiveness of the selection.

The €55 season tickets are about to run out, and tickets for the campsite and glamping tents are already on sale on the web ebrovision.com.