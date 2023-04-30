“Shame, shame”: animal rights activists protest near Fugatti’s house in Trentino. Tension with residents

moments of voltage in the square a Sabbionara by Aviowhere the president of the Province of Trento lives, during the demonstration promoted by the European Animal Rights Party and the Meta association to protest against the management of bears. The residents displayed some banners with the words ‘Integral animalists’, the demonstrators reacted by raising their voices and the explosion of a firecracker. The situation has gradually returned to normal.

About 150 people demonstrated against the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugattifor having signed the order to kill the bear Jj4, who attacked and killed 26-year-old Andrea Papi in the woods above the town of Caldes, in Valle di Sole.