Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes showed how a captain should not behave.

Manchester United suffered the heaviest defeat in their history this weekend, as Liverpool overcame them 7:0 at “Anfield”, and the fans of the “red devils” were not only hurt by the result, but also by the attitude of individual players towards the jersey. That’s how Rafael Varane brought his teammates back from the locker room to repay the fans, while captain Bruno Fernandes on the attack who behaved disgracefully at a time when Liverpool was humiliating Manchester United.

“The second half was particularly shameful. It was chaos, and this was especially visible in the behavior of the captain Bruno Fernandes. At certain moments, his behavior was scandalous.”said the legendary Gary Neville, a football player who was captained by Nemanja Vidić at “Old Trafford” and who would not allow such a collapse of the system.

What exactly was Fernandes doing? Well, nothing… He didn’t try hard after it became clear that Manchester United would lose the game, so he gave up on the duel (letting Bajčetić pass), he didn’t return to the defense to help the team, he practically begged for a change to in the end even Erik ten Haag could no longer look at him. Unfortunately for Bruno, he did not have more changes, so the Portuguese looked in vain after each goal to the coach and saw if he wanted to go out.

“He holds his hands up and asks Erik ten Hag why he doesn’t go out? He can’t play captain like that, I’ve had enough of him… And his behavior, whining and simulating. Ten Hag has to solve it,” said Gary Neville, while Roy Keane, who had never seen such humiliation in his life as against Liverpool, spoke in an equally sharp tone: “His body language was embarrassing. He is a talented player, the captain, but what he showed… That body language, waving his hands and lack of combativeness – who wants him in the dressing room?”.

Check out the footage that proves that Bruno Fernandes was completely disinterested in the game, just a few days after he lifted the League Cup trophy with Manchester United, the club’s first trophy in six years:

Bruno Fernandes was PLEADING to be subbed off pic.twitter.com/EOVaKgrL1Y — CF Comps (@CF_Compss)March 5, 2023

It doesn’t matter the score. I would be livid with Fernandes after seeing this in a match against your biggest rival if I was a Manchester United supporter. Loses a duels and doesn’t even track back – he walks – whilst wearing the armband. Poor attitude pic.twitter.com/qcap2xXzwP — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo)March 6, 2023

