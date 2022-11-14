Shanghai added 2 local confirmed cases yesterday, 13 local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

The Shanghai Municipal Health Commission announced this morning (November 14): From 0 to 24:00 on November 13, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 13 asymptomatic infections were added, including 1 confirmed case and 13 new cases. Cases of asymptomatic infections were found in isolation and control. There were 3 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 9 asymptomatic infections.

From 0 to 24:00 on November 13, 2022, 2 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added. 1 case was cured and discharged.

Case 1, temporarily residing in Jing’an District, recently came to Shanghai from other provinces, and found abnormality in the normalized nucleic acid test. After review by the city and district CDC, the nucleic acid test result was positive. After consultation with experts at the municipal level, the epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging examination results were combined, and a confirmed case was diagnosed. (Published on November 13)

Case 2, lives in Pudong New Area and is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported in Shanghai on November 11. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

From 0 to 24:00 on November 13, 2022, 13 new cases of local asymptomatic infection were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1, lives in Pudong New Area, and is a close contact of a local infected person who returned to Shanghai from other provinces previously reported in Shanghai. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2lives in Songjiang District,Asymptomatic infection 3temporarily living in Qingpu District,Asymptomatic infection 4, asymptomatic infection 5, living in Fengxian District, all of whom came from other provinces and returned to Shanghai. After arriving in Shanghai, they were put under control. During the period, the nucleic acid test results of the new coronavirus were abnormal, and the results of the CDC review were positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6lives in Pudong New Area,Asymptomatic infected persons7lives in Jing’an District,Asymptomatic infected persons8lives in Putuo District,asymptomatic infection9lives in Jiading District,Asymptomatic infection 10, living in Songjiang District, all are close contacts of local asymptomatic infections reported by the city on November 11. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 11, lives in Jing’an District and is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported in Shanghai on November 6. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 12, asymptomatic infection 13, lives in Jiading District, and are close contacts of imported confirmed cases reported in Shanghai on November 12. During the isolation and control period, the nucleic acid test result of the new coronavirus was abnormal, and the result of the CDC review was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

From 0 to 24:00 on November 13, 2022, through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, 3 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia were reported. Two patients were cured and discharged, including one from Switzerland and one from Singapore.

Case 1As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 10, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the country, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 2He is a Chinese national, visiting relatives in Singapore, departing from Singapore, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 11, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, during which he developed symptoms. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

Case 3As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the UK, departing from the UK, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 12, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the country, and symptoms occurred during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

3 imported confirmed cases from overseas have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 111 close contacts of the same flight have been traced, and centralized isolation and observation have been implemented.

From 0 to 24:00 on November 13, 2022, 9 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection 1As a Chinese national, visiting relatives in the United States, departing from the United States, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 8, 2022, he was quarantined and observed after entering the country, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 2He is a Danish citizen, traveled in Denmark, departed from Denmark, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 9, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 3He is an Australian citizen and works in Singapore. He departed from Singapore and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 9, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4He is a Chinese national, traveled in the Netherlands, departed from the Netherlands, transited through Hong Kong and Japan, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 10, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, and the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection 5 – asymptomatic infection 7All of them are Chinese nationals, asymptomatic infection 5, asymptomatic infection 6 work in France, departure from France, asymptomatic infection 7 work in Madagascar, departure from Madagascar, transit through Mauritius, France, asymptomatic infection 5—none Symptomatic infected person 7 took the same flight and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 11, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed in a centralized manner, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected persons8Chinese nationality, working in Singapore, departing from Singapore and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 11, 2022. After entering the country, he was quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests were abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

asymptomatic infection9A Canadian citizen, visiting relatives in Canada, departing from Canada, and arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 12, 2022. After entering the country, he will be quarantined and observed, and routine nucleic acid tests are abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

9 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observation, and 232 close contacts of the same flight have been traced, and centralized isolation and observation have been implemented.

From 0 to 24:00 on November 13, 2022, 41 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 7 local asymptomatic infections and 34 imported asymptomatic infections.

From 0:00 on July 3, 2022 to 24:00 on November 13, 2022, a total of 212 local confirmed cases, 231 were cured and discharged, 5 were treated in hospital, and 0 died; 1,367 asymptomatic infections were reported. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

As of 24:00 on November 13, 2022, there have been 5,594 imported confirmed cases abroad, 5,561 discharged from hospital, and 33 treated in hospital. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.