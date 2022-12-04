Listen to the audio version of the article

Shanghai, the most populated city in China and the third in the world, considered the economic capital of the country thanks to the development of recent years, has eased some of its Covid restrictions. A choice that aligns it with other Chinese cities, such as Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhouconfirming the new course undertaken by the local authorities, determined to speed up the reopening of the economy after the Coronavirus emergency.

The pressing of thousands of protesters who took to the streets last weekend to express their anger against the very strict anti-Covid restrictions that have so far characterized the Chinese response to the pandemic was decisive.

The symbol city of Chinese finance will therefore eliminate the obligation to carry out a negative Covid test for access to outdoor public places, such as parks, and for the use of public transport starting from Monday 5 December. The Zero Covid measures “will continue to be optimized and adapted” in line with national policy and the situation, assured the health authorities, the same ones who had ordered an exhausting sanitary blockade for the city and its inhabitants at the beginning of the year.

The readjustment of the Covid restrictions for city dwellers has led to the decommissioning of many testing booths in several cities, causing unusually long queues. The authorities of the Chaoyang district a Beijing, one of the hardest-hit areas of the Chinese capital by the current epidemic, on Saturday, December 3, said they “deeply regret” the inadequate coordination that has led to excessively long waiting times and have restored some testing booths. On the same day, China reported 30,889 new local cases of Covid, down from 32,206 a day earlier.

“Zero Covid” restrictions were also eased in some provincial capitals over the weekend. Kunmingin the southwestern province of Yunnan has been allowing people to use public transport without showing a Covid test since December 4, while Nanning in the neighboring region of Guangxi it has eliminated the requirement to test negative for all public places except hotels and tourist destinations.