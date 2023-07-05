Shanghai Cooperation Organization Issues New Delhi Declaration on Global Cooperation and Security

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 4th – The leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held a virtual meeting on July 4, 2023, and issued the New Delhi Declaration of the Council of Heads of State. The declaration highlights the need for improved global effectiveness in the face of unprecedented transformation and change.

The world is currently experiencing a new era of technological development, with increasing multi-polarization and interdependence among countries. However, challenges and threats are also becoming more complex and dangerous, with existing conflicts intensifying and new conflicts emerging.

The declaration acknowledges the widening global technological and digital divide, turbulent financial markets, shrinking investment, unstable supply chains, rising protectionism, and increasing trade barriers. It also emphasizes the impact of global climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy, posing challenges to economic growth, social well-being, food and energy security, and the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

To address these challenges, the member states emphasize the need for new and comprehensive approaches to promote equitable and effective international cooperation. They reaffirm their adherence to universally recognized international law, multilateralism, equality, commonality, and cooperation.

The declaration further asserts that the SCO does not target other countries or international organizations, and aims to resolve regional and world issues based on mutual interests, in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations and the SCO Charter. The member states express their commitment to extensive cooperation with other countries and international organizations.

The member states reject the solution of international and regional issues through collectivization, ideology, and confrontational thinking. They advocate for coordinated responses to traditional and non-traditional security threats and challenges, and stress the importance of establishing a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness and justice, win-win cooperation, and a community of shared future for mankind.

Respecting the rights of people to independently choose their political, economic, and social development paths is another key principle highlighted in the declaration. The member states underscore mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality and mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, and non-use or threat of use of force as the foundation for sustainable development of international relations.

The member states reiterate the importance of peaceful, common development, and equal relations based on mutual respect and good-neighborly principles. They emphasize the significance of constructive mutual trust dialogues, multi-field cooperation, and efforts to ensure the security, stability, and sustainability of the SCO region.

Central Asia is acknowledged as the “core area” of the SCO, with support for peace, prosperity, sustainable development, and the establishment of good-neighborliness, friendship, and mutual trust in the region.

The member states are committed to fighting against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, and adopting measures to eradicate terrorism, cut off financing channels, combat recruitment and cross-border movement of terrorists, curb extremism and youth radicalization, and counter the dissemination of terrorist ideology. They emphasize the importance of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of combating terrorism and extremism.

In the field of information security, the member states advocate for a safe, fair, and open information space based on respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. They oppose the militarization of information and communication technology and support the development of universal rules, principles, and norms of responsible state behavior. The launch of a comprehensive international convention under the auspices of the United Nations is welcomed.

Concerning the growing drug production, trafficking, abuse, and the financing of terrorism, the member states emphasize the need for a common and balanced position on combating illicit drug trafficking. They stress the importance of implementing international conventions in the field of drug control and other relevant legal documents.

The member states also affirm their commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, promoting comprehensive and balanced implementation of the treaty’s provisions, nuclear disarmament, and equality in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Unilateral and unrestricted strengthening of the global anti-missile system by individual countries or groups of countries is strongly opposed by the member states, as it jeopardizes international security and stability. Seeking one’s own security at the expense of others is deemed unacceptable.

Lastly, the member states support political and diplomatic responses to global and regional security threats and challenges, underscoring the importance of multilateralism and cooperation in promoting arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

Overall, the New Delhi Declaration reflects the commitment of the SCO member states to stronger international cooperation, a more equitable world order, and collective efforts to address global challenges and ensure peace, security, and sustainable development.