Title: Xi Jinping Reiterates Support for Taliban, Modi Criticizes Terrorism at Shanghai Cooperation Summit

Date: July 6, 2023

The recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Summit on July 4 witnessed key speeches from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Xi reiterated his support for the militant organization Taliban, Modi used his speech to condemn countries that support terrorism and urged member states to join forces in fighting cross-border terrorism.

Attending the summit via video link from Beijing, Xi Jinping’s speech focused on advocating for increased humanitarian support for Afghanistan. He emphasized the need for the Afghan authorities to establish a broad and inclusive political structure and embark on the path of peaceful reconstruction. It is noteworthy that the Chinese Communist Party has been fostering friendly relations with the Taliban regime in recent years, despite the militant group’s controversial rule in Afghanistan.

In contrast, Modi chose not to directly address the long-standing hostile relationship between China and India at the summit. The two nations witnessed deadly clashes along their disputed border in 2020, and tensions have persisted to some extent since then. Instead, Modi urged member states to cooperate in combating cross-border terrorism and expressed his concerns about countries using terrorism as a policy tool.

The Western world increasingly views India as a counterweight to China, though this is not publicly acknowledged. This sentiment was further validated by the grand reception Modi received during his recent state visit to the United States. However, at the SCO summit, Modi refrained from addressing the issue directly and focused on tackling cross-border terrorism.

The summit culminated in the New Delhi Declaration, in which all six member countries of the organization reiterated their support for the Chinese Communist Party’s “Belt and Road” initiative. However, India opposes the initiative, as it includes parts of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in its infrastructure design. India believes that the area should rightfully be part of its breakaway territory.

The Associated Press commented on the expanding SCO, highlighting the potential conflicts of interest and friction among member states that the organization continues to face. Moreover, it emphasized that Africa has become India’s second-largest recipient of credit. However, the terms and collateral requirements of China‘s “One Belt, One Road” loans in Africa are seen as opaque, leading to questions from some African nations. In contrast, India’s approach involves letting African countries decide their needs, rather than imposing burdensome terms.

India has significantly increased its engagement with Africa, boosting economic and diplomatic ties. Over the past ten years, India has opened credit lines for 195 projects across the continent, triple the previous number. The country has also opened 25 new embassies or consulates, with 18 located in Africa. In February, India held the “Voices of the Global South” summit, hosting representatives from 48 African countries.

Contrarily, China‘s investment in sub-Saharan Africa under its “Belt and Road” initiative saw a significant decline last year. According to a report by the Green Finance and Development Center of Fudan University, China‘s infrastructure investment in the region plummeted by 55% to $7.5 billion between 2021 and 2022. Concerns over corruption, power dynamics, and debt traps have prompted several countries receiving Beijing’s “generosity” to suspend, scale back, or terminate Belt and Road projects.

As the Shanghai Cooperation Organization expands, conflicts of interest and friction among member states remain a challenge. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping’s support for the Taliban and Modi’s emphasis on combating cross-border terrorism further underline the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.

