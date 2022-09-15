The Municipal Health Commission this morning (9moon15) Notification: 20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 4th, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia and asymptomatic infections. There were 8 new confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia and 2 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in closed-loop control.

20229moon1From 0:00 to 24:00 on the 4th, there were no new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia.

20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 4th, there were no new local asymptomatic infections.

20229moon0-24:00 on the 14th,Through the port joint prevention and control mechanism, report8 confirmed cases of imported new coronary pneumonia. 6 patients were cured and discharged, including 2 from the United States, 1 from Singapore, 1 from Argentina, 1 from Canada, and 1 from the United Kingdom.

case1Chinese nationality, living in Sri Lanka, starting from Sri Lanka, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case2Chinese nationality, working in New Zealand, departing from New Zealand, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case3 – Case 6All are Chinese nationals, cases3. Case 4 is studying in the United States, case 5 and case 6 are working in the United States, case 3-case 6 departed from the United States, took the same flight, and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022. After entering the customs, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. Observation, during which symptoms appear. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case7Chinese nationality, traveling in Korea, departing from Korea, atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

case8Chinese nationality, studying in Canada, starting from Canada, inArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 12, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which symptoms appeared. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as confirmed cases.

8 imported confirmed cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatmentthe same flight has been trackedClose contacts32 people, all of whom have implemented centralized isolation and observation。

20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 4th, 2 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added.

Asymptomatic infection1Chinese nationality, living in the United States, departing from the United States, transiting through Hong Kong,Arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infection2Be a U.S. citizen, work in the U.S., travel from the U.S., atArrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on September 10, 2022, and was quarantined and observed after entering the customs, during which the routine nucleic acid test was abnormal. After investigation, the new coronavirus nucleic acid test result of the District Center for Disease Control and Prevention was positive. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests and imaging findings, etc., were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection.

2 cases of imported asymptomatic infections have been transferred to designated medical institutions for medical observationthe close contacts of the same flight have been put into centralized isolation and observation before.

20229moon1From 0 to 24:00 on the 4th, 11 cases of asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation, including 2 cases of local asymptomatic infections and 9 cases of imported asymptomatic infections.

July 3, 2022 00:00 to 20229moon1At 24:00 on the 4th, a total of 171 cases were confirmed locally, 189 cases were cured and discharged, 6 cases were treated in the hospital, and 0 cases died; 745 cases were asymptomatic infections. There are 0 suspected cases pending investigation.

as of20229moon1At 24:00 on the 4th, a total of 5,264 overseas imported confirmed cases were discharged from hospital5174 cases, of which 90 were treated in hospital.Suspected cases to be investigatedexample.