The life story of actress Shannon Doherty – she is suffering from cancer for the second time, she lost everything in a fire, and she had huge problems with colleagues and men, even fights!

Shannon Doherty is an American actress known for the series “Greetings Beverly”, which the entire former Yugoslavia adored. Her life story was not easy, and on the day she celebrates her 52nd birthday, we remind you of the most interesting moments of her career and the difficult battles she fought.

Shannon started her career as a child, and at the age of 11 she starred in the hit series “Little House on the Prairie”. After several roles in series and films, as a teenager she got a role in “Beverly Hills”, one of the most popular series of the nineties, which was also widely watched in Serbia. The team also included Jason Presley, Luke Perry, Jenny Garth, Tori Spelling and others.

She was a popular teenager on the small screen and was “terrible” on set, her co-stars revealed. She was constantly late and behaved like a diva, “Beverly Hills” producer Daren Star once said. Actress Jenny Garth, who played Kelly in the show, confirmed that she and Shannon “often wanted to gouge each other’s eyes out”..

Three years after the series started, Shannon and Jenny got married fought in front of the team. Both have confirmed the incident took place, with Shannon Doherty saying she was “under the pressure of being famous”. Gartova said that there was a fight, but she blamed it all on immaturity and confirmed that they reconciled shortly after the incident.

In December 1993, she was photographed naked for the first time Playboy. She appeared twice more in this men’s magazine. At the beginning of that year, she announced that she was marrying the heir to the “Max Factor” empire, Dean J. Factor. But he soon broke off the engagement, claiming that Shannon had beaten him, although her father denied it and said that Dean was the abuser, not his daughter. That same year, she married Ashley Hamilton and divorced just a few months later.

Shannon married twice more, in 2002 to professional poker player Rick Salomon and in 2011 to photographer Kurt Isvarienko.

In the late nineties, Shannon got a role in the series “Charmed“, about sisters who are witches. But even that project was marked by her problems with her colleagues. She left the series after three seasons, just like “Beverly Hills”, due to disagreements with actress Alisa Milano.

Shannon Doherty is one of the celebrities who lost their homes in the terrible fire that swept through California in 2018.

The actress first revealed in 1999 that she had been diagnosed Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease whose symptoms are pain, diarrhea that can be bloody, fever and sudden weight loss. But in March 2015, she received even more difficult news – she was diagnosed with breast cancer and began treatment.

A year later, she had one breast removed and underwent radiation treatments as well as chemotherapy. She announced that the cancer was gone in 2017, but announced in 2020 that the cancer had returned and was in stage four.

“Cancer has become a part of my life. I have a responsibility to spread awareness about it and to educate people. To explain to them that even someone with stage four cancer can be alive and active. My husband says he would never say I have cancer, never I’m not complaining,” she said in an interview.

