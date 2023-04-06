The French president, on an official visit to Beijing, meets Prime Minister Li Qiang

(LaPresse) Emmanuel Macron is on an official visit to China. The French president met with Prime Minister Li Qiang with whom he discussed the hot topics of the moment, including the war in Ukraine: a central topic in Macron’s mission to Beijing. President Transaplino declared that it is “an opportunity” to be able to speak “of Ukraine, of all the major conflicts and difficult situations in the world“. He emphasized the need and ability to “share a common analysis and path” but also “a sustained exchange on a strategic, geopolitical level, on the major issues of climate, biodiversity, peace, international stability and dialogue between China and France,” Macron added. (LaPresse)