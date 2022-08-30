Original Title: Sharing China‘s Opportunities to Promote Global Growth – Written on the occasion of the opening of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 30. Title: Sharing China‘s Opportunities to Promote Global Growth – Written on the occasion of the opening of the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On August 31, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services will kick off in Beijing with the annual theme of “Service Cooperation Promotes Development, Green Innovation and Embracing the Future”.

This is the development opportunity that China has brought to the world, and it is also a declaration of promoting a higher level of opening up——

“China is committed to promoting a higher level of opening to the outside world and firmly supports the multilateral trading system”, “jointly promote the development and prosperity of global service trade, and promote the recovery of the world economy as soon as possible”, “adhere to open cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results, and share the development opportunities of service trade”…Xi Jinping The chairman sent a congratulatory letter to the 2019 Service Trade Fair, and delivered video speeches at the 2020 and 2021 Service Trade Fairs, declaring China‘s new measures to expand and opening up, and showing the world China‘s firm actions to create a new pattern of higher-level reform and opening up.

At the 2022 Service Trade Fair, there will be more than 2,400 companies participating offline, hundreds of events will be held intensively, and new technologies and new products will be unveiled… In the face of the still severe global epidemic, the fragile recovery of the world economy, and the complex and changeable international situation. At this special moment, the scheduled holding of this Service Trade Fair has released my country’s confidence and determination to firmly promote high-level opening up.

Share opportunities in China and jointly promote global growth. As an important platform for my country to launch major reform and opening-up policies and measures, build consensus on global cooperation, and promote international exchanges and cooperation, the Service Trade Fair has formed a “matrix” of economic and trade events with the Canton Fair and the China International Import Expo, closely connecting China and the world.

China‘s contribution to global economic recovery

Entering the comprehensive exhibition hall located in the National Convention Center, the special area for the China Service Trade Achievement Exhibition specially set up at this Service Trade Fair is particularly eye-catching. The ten-year development of service trade confirms the historical leap of China‘s economy towards high-quality development. In Shougang Park, the innovative service characteristic exhibition hall focuses on the outstanding achievements of the past and the latest application cases, telling the story of innovation and development.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the added value of my country’s service industry has increased by 1.49 times, and the total amount of imported services has exceeded 4 trillion US dollars. From the Beijing Fair in 2012 to the Service Trade Fair in 2022, in ten years, this event aimed at building a global service trade brand has become a “barometer” for the development of China‘s service trade and a “barometer” for high-level international economic and trade cooperation. Connecting Hearts Bridge”.

——The scale of the exhibition is getting bigger and bigger, and the new technologies and new scenes are colorful.

In the comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the National Convention Center, all booths have been arranged, and new technologies and new scenes such as naked-eye 3D, holographic projection, digital RMB settlement, and geographic remote sensing detection are amazing. The second phase of the National Convention Center was added as an exhibition venue for this session of the Service Trade Fair. The exhibition area increased by 26,000 square meters compared with the previous session, and the annual theme area doubled to 20,000 square meters.

Beijing West Shougang Park, the venue of the service trade fair, the iron and steel blast furnace industrial site, and the Beijing Winter Olympics ski jumping platform add radiance and beauty to each other. The park, which has witnessed the development of my country’s iron and steel industry and the glory of the Beijing Winter Olympics, has once again become one of the hosting venues of the Service Trade Fair. 8 special exhibitions and supporting forums and side events will be held here one after another.

——The content of the activities is becoming more and more abundant, and the hotspots and focuses lead the development direction.

This service trade will hold more than 100 forums and conferences including summit forums, thematic forums and side events. This CIFTIS has also set up a new topic on environmental services. In terms of green and low-carbon, sustainable development, etc., a number of forums and conferences and promotion and negotiation activities will be held.

According to the organizer of the Global Service Trade Entrepreneurs Summit, the forum will closely follow domestic and international focus, discuss the direction and prospects of innovative development of service trade in the current international environment, explore the energy to solve problems, build consensus and boost confidence.

——The “circle of friends” is getting bigger and bigger, and the degree of internationalization and specialization is constantly improving. The theme of this year’s education service exhibition of CIFTIS is “leading the future with high-quality education”. At present, it has attracted 67 well-known domestic and foreign educational institutions and enterprises to sign up for the exhibition, and will showcase smart education platform solutions, one-stop study abroad solutions, etc. content. According to reports, this year, the Service Trade Fair has added the Global Service Trade Alliance as an international cooperation organization, and 71 countries and international organizations have set up exhibitions and conferences in the name of countries or headquarters. Among the more than 100 conferences and activities, more than 60 were organized by international organizations, embassies in China, overseas institutions and relevant state ministries. Dennis Wilkens, the representative of the Beijing Office of the German Federal Trade and Investment Agency in China, told reporters that the German Federal Foreign Trade and Investment Agency has formed a German national pavilion to participate in this service trade fair. “We achieved fruitful results in the last CIFTIS, and this time we hope to strengthen communication and exchange of experience with Chinese enterprises, establish good connections with more enterprises and partners, usher in fruitful dialogues, and achieve the goal of the exhibition. “ “Although the world is currently facing multiple difficulties, economic development, trade flows, supply chains, etc. have been impacted, but the upcoming service trade in China will boost China‘s opening-up process.” said Dib, consultant of the Egyptian Center for Arab Studies, that China continues to advance The high level of opening to the outside world has provided more opportunities for foreign companies to expand their business in China. Pathfinder is a vivid epitome of high-level opening to the outside world Li Jun, director of the Institute of International Trade in Services of the Academy of Commerce of the Ministry of Commerce, said that in accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, service trade has become an important factor in promoting the sustainable and healthy development of my country’s economy and the prosperity of the world economy. As a vivid epitome of Pathfinder’s high-level opening to the outside world, thanks to a series of major measures promulgated and implemented at the previous two service trade fairs, Beijing is promoting the comprehensive demonstration zone for the expansion and opening of the national service industry and the China (Beijing) Free Trade Pilot Zone with high standards. building. In the past two years, Beijing has launched hundreds of innovative or breakthrough policies and landed more than 100 iconic projects and functional platforms. Since Beijing started the construction of "two districts", Beijing Daxing International Airport Airport Economic Zone has continuously innovated policies and continuously optimized the business environment, focusing on key areas such as life and health, digital economy, and offshore trade, further releasing the advantages of industrial opening and innovation. As of the end of July this year, there were 2,961 registered enterprises in the airport area of ​​Daxing Airport, including 2,908 domestic-funded enterprises and 53 foreign-funded enterprises. In the bonded warehouse of Boyue Jincheng International Logistics (Beijing) Co., Ltd., there are engines, clothing and other products from overseas on the shelves. Gao Shili, the person in charge of Boyue Jincheng, said that the company has enjoyed the superimposed benefits of the policies of the Beijing Pilot Free Trade Zone, Daxing Airport Airport Zone, and Daxing Airport Comprehensive Bonded Zone. Products settled in the Comprehensive Bonded Zone can suspend the payment of import taxes and fees, which greatly reduces the corporate tax burden. “We will showcase bonded business at the Service Trade Fair and provide service solutions for international customers such as cross-border e-commerce.” Taking advantage of the policy of expanding opening-up, all localities are actively promoting the development of service trade, and many measures introduced at previous service trade fairs are bearing fruit. In terms of expanding the opening-up of the service industry, on the basis of Beijing’s pilot project, Tianjin, Shanghai, Hainan, and Chongqing have been included in the comprehensive pilot program for expanding the opening-up of the service industry; Hainan took the lead in exploring the negative list management system for cross-border service trade; the second batch of The establishment of a national cultural export base has cultivated a group of representative export-oriented cultural enterprises… In terms of exploring the construction of a national demonstration zone for innovation and development of trade in services, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting introduced that the implementation rate of 122 specific measures proposed in the overall plan for comprehensively deepening the pilot program of innovation and development of trade in services exceeded 90%. In the next step, the Ministry of Commerce will work with relevant departments to summarize and promote more institutional innovation achievements, and promptly formulate and improve the overall plan for the national service trade innovation and development demonstration zone. In terms of promoting the vigorous development of digital trade, in October 2021, the “14th Five-Year” Service Trade Development Plan issued by the Ministry of Commerce and other departments proposed that it is necessary to strengthen the construction of national digital service export bases and lay out digital trade demonstration zones. According to “Several Measures of Beijing Municipality on Promoting the High-quality Development of Digital Trade”, by 2025, the scale of Beijing’s digital trade import and export will reach 150 billion US dollars, accounting for more than 25% of the city’s total import and export. In terms of building a main position for service-innovative SMEs, on November 15, 2021, the Beijing Stock Exchange officially opened, and the major strategic deployment of my country’s capital market reform and development has changed from a blueprint to reality. According to Yang Jinbai, deputy mayor of Beijing, up to now, there are 105 companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, 77% of which are small and medium-sized enterprises, and more than 80% of which are strategic emerging industries and advanced manufacturing industries. The public offering of companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange raised a total of 22.7 billion yuan, with an average of 210 million yuan per company. In recent years, my country has made great progress in the field of service industry and service trade, and the international competitiveness of "Chinese services" has been further enhanced. "The industry shows a demand trend of 'digitalization', 'greening' and 'service-oriented', and new breakthroughs in green economy, digital economy and other fields will provide new impetus for the development of global economy and trade." Li Jun said. While the epidemic has impacted traditional service trade, it has also spawned a large number of new formats and scenarios. Li Jun said that the Service Trade Fair is in line with the development of the times. This year, the theme of “double carbon” will be more prominent, and a new special exhibition on environmental services will be set up to comprehensively display ecological environmental protection, green energy-saving technologies and applications. “A group of enterprises at home and abroad will appear at the exhibition with their latest achievements, which will stimulate new momentum for the development of global service trade.” Amazon Cloud Technology, which is exhibiting for the second time this year, will bring dozens of industry solutions in different industries such as medical care, automotive travel, and smart manufacturing. Gu Fan, general manager of Amazon Cloud Technology Greater China Strategic Development Department, said: “Enterprises hope to use the service trade fair platform to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the industry to help build a new pattern of digital economy and digital trade.” In August 2022, my country’s accession to the DEPA (Digital Economy Partnership Agreement) working group was formally established to comprehensively advance the negotiation of accession to DEPA. Xu Chen, a researcher at the National Institute of Openness at the University of International Business and Economics, said that the current global digital trade management system and opening system are still in the process of improvement. The Service Trade Association has built a direct and effective communication platform, which will further promote the digital trade rule system. improve and make greater contributions to the world economy. As a company that produces mobile genuine digital reading content, Chen Ruiqing, chairman of Dianzhong Technology, who is also participating in the exhibition for the second time, is full of confidence. At present, the company’s overseas products have launched nearly 2,000 various literary works, with more than 15 million registered users. “The company will participate in the Service Trade Fair with the latest overseas business results to showcase the highlights of Chinese culture going global under digital technology.” Chen Ruiqing said that he hoped to better show the world the organic nature of high-quality IP in “technology + culture” through the service trade fair platform. Integrate to help Chinese culture go global. 