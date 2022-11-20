SHARM EL-SHEIKH – It was supposed to be an “African” Cop. And it was: it is above all the nations of the southern hemisphere who celebrate the outcome of this 27th edition Conference of the parties on climatewhich saw 197 delegations confront each other for two weeks, between the sea and the desert of Sharm el-Sheikh. They celebrate the historic green light for the establishment of a fund for Loss and damagemoney to draw on to repair the damage and losses caused by the climate in the most vulnerable developing countries.