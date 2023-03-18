Sharon Stone made millions of viewers cry with an emotional speech about the fight for health.

The famous actress Sharon Stone was presented with an award for bravery at the Women’s Fund for Cancer Research ceremony. On that occasion, she gave an emotional speech that made millions of viewers cry, and revealed that she is currently fighting a battle with a tumor. “I’m usually short and I don’t care what other people say,” she said at the beginning, then went on to talk about the problems she’s faced herself.

“These mammograms are no fun. I went to the hospital and told them: ‘If you open me up and see that I have cancer, please remove both of my breasts’. I am not a person defined by my breasts. That might sound funny because you’ve all seen my breasts. You saw my breasts after the operation, you didn’t even know it,” said the actress, who underwent breast reconstruction surgery in 2001, after her removed benign tumors.

Sharon was misdiagnosed last November, and when she sought another doctor’s opinion, she learned she had a large fibroid tumor that needed to be removed. Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They most often appear as multiple tumor masses that grow slowly and often do not cause symptoms. During her speech, Sharon tried to motivate the crowd to donate money, and then she broke down in tears.

“I know it’s hard to send a text message to deposit money, at least it is for me, I’m not the best with technology, but I can write a check. Even though it’s a bold move now… I just lost half my money to one situation with the bank, but that doesn’t stop me from coming here,” said the actress. Sharon also touched her brother Patrik, who died last month at the age of 57.

“My brother just died, but that didn’t stop me from coming here. It’s not an easy time for any of us, but here’s what I’ll tell you. I don’t want some politician telling me what I can say and what I can do, how I can and cannot live, what is the value of my life. Stand up and say what you’re worth. I challenge you. That’s what courage is“, she concluded.

Let us remind you that Sharon Stone was struck by lightning at the age of 14, she survived a severe stroke in 2001, she suffered abuse, and in June of last year she spoke for the first time about the struggle for offspring. She had nine miscarriages and adopted three boys. Today, he is leading a new fight for health, and regularly informs the public about the details.

Take a look at one of the most memorable releases of the famous actress:

