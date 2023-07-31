Sharon Stone on the no-panty scene in Low Passion | Entertainment

Actress Sharon Stone spoke about the famous scene from the movie “Low Passions”, which she recorded on a trick – the director convinced her to take off her panties!

Izvor: YouTube/MovieTrailers

Actress Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting se*s symbols, all thanks to the film “Low Passions” in which she plays the femme fatale. The scene in which she crosses her legs without underwear remained in the memory of many men, and Sharon told how that scene came about – by deception.

The blonde actress played in several unnoticed films and series until then, then came the role in the film “Total Recall”, but since she “remained dressed” in it, the agent told her that they would never see her as a beauty and that she would get boring roles.

Six weeks later, Sharon got a role in Paul Verhoeven’s film “Low Passions”. And it was the director who tricked her into taking off her panties in the iconic scene.

“He lied to me and said I had to take off my underwear because it reflected light. He convinced me that nothing was visible“, shared Sharon Stone two years ago. And now she revealed how the public reacted to that scene.

Source: Profimedia

“Friday was the premiere, on Tuesday I went by car to pick up prescription glasses. And at a red light, people started throwing themselves at my car. Other drivers are honking, and I’m sitting in a small BMW and I’m thinking if I can to go if I have a few people on the hood,” she said in an interview with CNN.

Sharon also experienced greater discomfort, because fans began to physically attack her when they saw her.

“Begging them not to pull my rear-view mirror and bumpers, I started begging people on the street not to tear my clothes and pull my hair,” she recalled.

In another interview, Stone said that the work of the actress “overwhelmed” her, but that she felt that it was not taking place in a fair world.

“Women in Hollywood should just be decorations and do what they’re told. When I realized that men see me as a scary person because I speak my mind, I cried. But play, or get off the field,” said the actress who is a recently discovered tumor.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:44 Sharon Stone congratulated Severina on her birthday Source: instagram/severina

Source: instagram/severina

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

