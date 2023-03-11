The Lithuanian coach disbanded the team after the defeat, went on a party, and lost the next match in the Euroleague.

Izvor: BasketNews/printscreen

Barcelona basketball players they were defeated on Tuesday night by Olympiakos on the road in Piraeus in the 27th round of the Euroleague, and just a few hours later Šarunas Jasikevičius was caught in a night out. Although it is much more common for the players to go out after the match, this time the Lithuanian coach was spotted having fun even though his team lost the match for which he traveled to Greece.

Such a situation caused a lot of comments on social networks, and even in Barcelona they are not too happy about this. As reported by specialized European websites, the club informed the Lithuanian that it was not satisfied with his behavior in the video circulating on the Internet, which shows Šarunas relaxing in the company of his wife. Take a look here the shot the internet is talking about.

An additional reason for dissatisfaction in the club is the situation that the coach himself created during the previous week, that is, in the double round of the Euroleague. After Tuesday’s loss, Šarounas Jasikevičius disbanded the team and gave them the day off in Athens, only to leave for Istanbul on Thursday, where Fenerbahçe was waiting for them. The basketball players of the Spanish team were also defeated in that meeting, so many question whether it is more important for the Lithuanian expert to have fun or to register victories at the very end of the league part of the season.

After two defeats in the space of a few days, the Spaniards can be dissatisfied. Barcelona is now the third-placed team in the Euroleague with a record of 18-10, the same number as Monaco in fourth place. Olympiakos and Real Madrid are ahead, and Fenerbahce, where they play, could compete for a place at the very top. Marko Gudurić and Nemanja Bjelica.

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!