Headed again by Zachary Levy at the controls of the Shazam family and directed by David F. Sandberg, who was already behind the scenes in the original, “Shazam! The fury of the gods” tells us about the confrontation between the picturesque group of superheroes and the daughters of the god Atlas, who come to recover their father’s lost powers, acquired by Shazam in the previous tape. And it is a pity that, with how entertaining and endearing the first part turned out to be, this sequel does not maintain that freshness and charisma even though it is a bigger production, not better. Apart from the powerful presentation of the villains of the film, some loose gag and the romance between Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Anthea (Rachel Zegler) -they show great chemistry on screen-, it does not occur relevant in practically the entire film. The soul of the first film is diluted in inconsequential material, with villains that fail to be intimidating, despite the efforts of the legendary Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, something similar to what happened to Marvel with “Black Widow”. , victim of a completely bland villain without any charisma, rowing against the final result.