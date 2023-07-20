She calls him at a friend’s house during the game of hearts. “When are you coming back?” The group takes revenge on her by reporting her for harassment

For heaven’s sake, don’t disturb a fan who is enjoying the exploits of his favorite team on live TV. If then the fan of the moment has organized a small group of friends to share the vision of the match, perhaps all sprawled out on the sofa and in the company of beer and chips, then, seriously, you really don’t have to dream of interrupting those two hours of magic.

Joanna Healey, a 59-year-old English housewife, must not have kept these basic laws of a quiet life in mind, but she certainly never would have expected her husband, an avid fan and tired of his wife’s repeated phone calls during the game, to report her for harassment and moreover with the unconditional support of friends.

The story was reported by the Daily Mail newspaper. And let’s see what exactly happened. Well Steve, 60 years old, together with his “football euphoria buddies”, John and Debbie Ashworth, was happy to follow the Chelsea-Manchester United match on TV.

She, Joanna, totally indifferent to the sport and especially to that match, had let him go with her blessing and stayed at home. Hours go by and her husband Steve doesn’t come back. She then calls him on the phone. One, two, three times. «But when will you come back please?». “Come on, I’ll be there, still half an hour,” he must have answered.

But at Joanna’s door, no one knocks and not even the keys can be heard turning in the lock. The woman then calls back to the house of her friends. “Listen, at this point stay there, but bring the dog back to me, I want it right away, so at least there’s someone to keep me company.”

Right here he must have told him something like: “Don’t bother anymore”, or who knows what else. The fact is that Joanna gets furious and starts yelling heavy insults aimed at both her spouse and her two fellow venturers to whom she also calls “pedophiles”. And there she takes a very false step. She takes the wrong side and gets sued.

Yes, Steve’s friends have decided to sue the woman for harassment precisely because of the offenses received.

And so the investigations began and it turned out that she had alcohol problems and that for this very reason she would have been kicked out of the martial arts school run by the Ashworths a few days earlier, breaking off relations with them.

In court, Joanna justified herself by saying that that evening “she was worried about her little dog”, but this was not enough to get her out of trouble. She was sentenced to social services for 12 months and to pay an £80 fine. She will also have to attend 20 days of rehabilitation, under probation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

