Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi’s family home was demolished by government officials after she competed without wearing a headscarf in October at the International Sport Climbing Federation’s Asian Championships in Seoul, according to pro-reform news outlet IranWire. . Cnn reports it.

Rekabi had entered the competition without a hijab just as anti-regime protests were spreading across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while she was in the custody of the morality police for not wearing the headscarf properly.

