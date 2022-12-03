Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi’s family home was demolished by government officials after she competed without wearing a headscarf in October at the International Sport Climbing Federation’s Asian Championships in Seoul, according to pro-reform news outlet IranWire. . Cnn reports it.

Rekabi had entered the competition without a hijab just as anti-regime protests were spreading across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while she was in the custody of the morality police for not wearing the headscarf properly.